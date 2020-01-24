Las 40 mejores canciones de Radiohead de acuerdo con nuevo ranking

El medio británico The Guardian realizó un ranking de las mejores 40 canciones de Radiohead, banda liderada por Thom Yorke.

El ranking, contiene canciones desde el inicio de la carrera de la banda, hasta sus más recientes canciones.

Aquí la lista:

01. ‘Paranoid Android’ (1997)

02. ‘How to Disappear Completely’ (2000)

03. ‘Reckoner’ (2007)

04. ‘Pyramid Song’ (2001)

05. ‘Karma Police’ (1997)

06. ‘Idioteque’ (2000)

07. ‘Nude’ (2007)

08. ‘The National Anthem’ (2000)

09. ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’ (1997)

10. ‘My Iron Lung’ (1994)

11. ‘Sail to the Moon’ (2003)

12. ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’ (1995)

13. ‘Knives Out’ (2001)

14. ‘Polyethylene (Pt 1 & 2)’ (1997)

15. ‘Videotape’ (2007)

16. ‘Airbag’ (1997)

17. ‘True Love Waits’ (2016)

18. ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’ (2007)

19. ‘Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (2000)

20. ‘Like Spinning Plates’ (2001)

21. ‘A Wolf at the Door’ (2003)

22. ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’ (1997)

23. ‘Daydreaming’ (2016)

24. ‘Harry Patch (In Memory of)’ (2009)

25. ‘Everything in Its Right Place’ (2000)

26. ‘Where I End and You Begin’ (2003)

27. ‘There There’ (2003)

28. ‘Lucky’ (1996)

29. ‘No Surprises’ (1997)

30. ‘Morning Bell’ (2000)

31. ‘2+2=5 (Live at Earls Court)’ (2004)

32. ‘Just’ (1995)

33. ‘Scatterbrain’ (2003)

34. ‘Creep’ (1993)

35. ‘Burn the Witch’ (2016)

36. ‘Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box’ (2001)

37. ‘Kid A’ (2000)

38. ‘Spectre’ (2015)

39. ‘The Daily Mail’ (2011)

40. ‘Blow Out’ (1993)