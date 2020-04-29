Directores de ‘Avengers: Endgame’ revelan imágenes del último día de rodaje de la película

No podían ser otros que los hermanos Joe y Anthony Russo quienes regalaran tanta alegría a los fanáticos de Marvel, pues esta vez compartieron imágenes del último día de rodaje de la película que ya cumple un año desde su estreno. Por esta razón dejaron ver como fue la despedida de Robert Downey Jr y Chris Evans.

En los registros publicados por los Russo, las nostálgicas fotografías muestran el debut de Brie Larson como “Capitana Marvel”, el abrazo que se da Robert Downey Jr con parte de la producción y escenas inéditas de Thor con su bariga.

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020