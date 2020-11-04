Billie Joe Armstrong de Green Day estrena música con The Network, su “banda alterna”

Green Day ha publicado una nueva canción de su proyecto alterno llamado The Network.
El mismo Billie Joe Armstrong y el resto de integrantes de Green Day siempre negaron ser los responsables de lo que pasaba musicalmente con The Network, quienes lanzaron su primer y único álbum, ‘Money Money 2020’, en el año 2003.
Desde hace algunos días la agrupación comenzó a anunciar nuevos avances que vienen con la continuación de su mencionado álbum, que ahora vendrá con el nombre ‘Money Money 2020 Part II’, y del cual ya compartieron su primer sencillo, ‘We Told You So’.
Ante el lanzamiento, Billie Joe Armstrong compartió a través de sus redes sociales un video de lo nuevo de The Network, eso sí, aclarando que no se trata de Green Day, levantando cada vez más sospechas.
¿Qué hay detrás de todo esto?
The Network were formed in the year 2003, fulfilling an ancient prophecy predicting that we, its chosen members, would issue a stern warning to mankind in the form of music. Released as the album titled Money Money 2020 we shined the headlights upon the follies and vanity of man kind. Rapidly achieving fame and fortune, we had often been mistaken as the planets greatest rock ‘n’ roll band Green Day. This earthly comparison is almost as comical as the humans that inhabit this dying planet! A Time Machine & The Church of Lushotology… After our mercurial rise and the foundation of the Church of Lushotology. We have seen riches beyond imagination, thus we abandoned the doldrums of stardom and focused our efforts on time travel and the salvation of things beyond the human grasp! Within our travels through both time and space we have seen the futures foretold in the prophecy, and it is both disastrous and hilarious! Beyond these interstellar crossroads lie parallel dimensions where the oxymorons can create their own destiny! Choose wisely, for the devolution of man has always been a choice. The release of “Money Money 2020 Part II” will serve as the final lesson! Within the binary codes of this album exist the keys to our past, present, and future DNA! The Gods are laughing & it’s up to you to prove them wrong… You’re welcome… The Network The Church of Lushotology is in session and it’s time to drink up!