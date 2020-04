Así se vería Timothée Chalamet como Robin en The Batman

View this post on Instagram

Timothée Chalamet // Robin . Remixed @tchalamet’s cover from @dazedchina into Robin from @dccomics. I still think he’s the perfect cast for Dick Grayson next to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. He’s an incredible actor, and anything is possible ! Original Cover by: @d.avit and @dazedchina ! Prints Available at @SHOPMIZURI (link in bio)