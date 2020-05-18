¡Aliste todo! Revise la agenda de conciertos streaming de la semana

Le damos la bienvenida a una nueva semana: algunos siguen aislados dentro de sus hogares, otros ya se vieron en la necesidad de salir por motivos laborales, pero lo que sí es cierto es que nuestras bandas favoritas nos acompañan en esta cuarentena a través de sus plataformas.
Los conciertos vía streaming se han convertido en una solución para que vivamos la música, por eso vamos a actualizar la agenda de conciertos que prepara la semana del 18 al 25 de mayo.
Así que aliste volumen y de una vez confirme asistencia para los shows que se vienen.
Metallica – 18/05/2020 – 7:00 pm
Alanis Morissette – 19/05/2020 – 7:00pm
The 1975 – 22/05/2020 – 1:00 pm
// A L B U M 3 – L I S T E N I N G P A R T Y – O N E H O U R // L O V E #the1975 Twitter.com/the1975
Snow Patrol – 23/05/2020 – 9:00 am
What can I say Belfast! We finished our little in-store acoustic January tour last night in our home city with two shows at the legendary @limelight.belfast (where we’ve seen so many great bands through the years and played a fair few time’s ourselves). Both shows had magic in them and that was down to the audiences. Thank you all all for coming. Was such a brilliant way to finish the tour. I never posted on Instagram about the in-store shows in Preston, Leeds and Glasgow (I posted on, whisper it, Twitter, but not insta). We only had @bradleyquinnphotos with us for the stand alone gig in Dublin and the in-store show in Belfast so we didn’t have enough of our own pictures to post on here about those shows. I wanted to say that all three of those gigs were brilliant and thank you all for coming. We hadn’t played Preston in nearly 20 years and the two shows we did there were a fantastic way to start the tour. We lived in Glasgow for ten amazing years and were immersed in the music scene there (forming The Reindeer Section featuring 27 musicians most of which from Glasgow bands being a case in point) so it is always amazing to play there. And the in-store acoustic show we did there last week was incredible. Felt so good. And then the next day in Leeds was phenomenal as well. A city where we’d played the @firstdirectarena early last year and that never disappoints. Always a great atmosphere. Loads of love to you all. See yous at the festivals in the summer! gL.x 📷 @bradleyquinnphotos
The Rolling Stones – 24/05/2020 – 2:00 pm
Tune in to BBC 1 at 7:15pm BST tonight to watch the Rolling Stones special performance for @glblctzn One World: #TogetherAtHome