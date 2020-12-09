¿Cuáles fueron las 50 mejores canciones del 2020?

En un año en el que los festivales fueron cancelados, los bares estuvieron cerrados y los conciertos se convirtieron en un recuerdo, la música nunca paró. Artistas de todo el mundo continuaron lanzando grandes canciones desde sus casas, grabando por videollamadas y buscando la forma de continuar manteniendo vivo su arte en este 2020 tan atípico.

Por tal motivo, el medio NME hizo un listado con las 50 mejores canciones lanzadas en este 2020, las cuales lograron mover las fibras de cientos de fanáticos, haciéndolos olvidar por un rato del difícil momento que está atravesando el mundo.

Dentro de los artistas de rock del listado se encuentra la banda británica IDLES con su éxito ‘Grounds’, al igual que The Strokes con ‘Bad Decisions’, The Killers con ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, Gorillaz con ‘Aries’, Foo Fighters con ‘Shame Shame’ y muchos más.

Este es el listado completo de las 50 mejores canciones del 2020, según NME:

1. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

2. Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’

3. IDLES – ‘Grounds’

4. Arlo Parks – ‘Black Dog’

5. Romy – ‘Lifetime’

6. Run The Jewels – ‘JU$T’ (feat. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha)

7. Rina Sawayama – ‘XS’

8. Taylor Swift – ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

9. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘I Know The End’

10. The Strokes – ‘Bad Decisions’

11. Christine and the Queens – ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’

12. Doja Cat – ‘Boss Bitch’

13. Fontaines D.C. – ‘A Hero’s Death’

14. The Killers – ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

15. Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Parasite Eve’

16. Little Simz – ‘Might Bang, Might Not’

17. Tame Impala – ‘One More Year’

18. Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

19. Beabadoobee – ‘Worth It’

20. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

21. Miley Cyrus – ‘Midnight Sky’

22. The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

23. HAIM – ‘Steps’

24. Kanye West – ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ (feat. Travis Scott)

25. Kelly Lee Owens – ‘Corner Of My Sky’

26. Sports Team – ‘Here’s The Thing’

27. Róisín Murphy – ‘Murphy’s Law’

28. Gorillaz – ‘Aries’ (feat. Georgia and Peter Hook)

29. Fiona Apple – ‘Heavy Balloon’

30. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage Remix’ (feat. Beyoncé)

31. Blossoms – ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’

32. Working Men’s Club – ‘John Cooper Clarke’

33. Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’

34. Dominic Fike – ‘Chicken Tenders’

35. Charli XCX – ‘Claws’

36. Pop Smoke – ‘Shake The Room’

37. Disclosure – ‘Watch Your Step’ (feat. Kelis)

38. Bad Boy Chiller Crew – ‘450 – 2020 Mix’

39. India Jordan – ‘For You’

40. BTS – ‘Dynamite’

41. Girl In Red – ‘Rue’

42. Don Toliver – ‘No Photos’

43. Perfume Genius – ‘On The Floor’

44. Davido – ‘FEM’

45. Bob Vylan – ‘We Live Here’

46. Jessie Ware – ‘Soul Control’

47. Jayda G – ‘Both Of Us’

48. Pa Salieu – ‘Frontline’

49. Rico Nasty – ‘iPhone’

50. Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’