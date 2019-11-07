Límpiese las babas mientras ve las fotos de Ariadna Gutiérrez y su sensual body paint
La ex Señorita Colombia le aceleró el corazón a sus seguidores gracias a una serie de fotografías donde muestra su espectacular figura que lució con un body paint digno de portada.
Las fotos las compartió ella misma en sus redes sociales y, como era de esperase, los comentarios resaltaron su sensual cuerpo pintado de azul y mostrando sus atributos:
OCEAN DRIVE NOVEMBER ISSUE! Dreams do come true and this time was working with the most amazing team ever! I AM SO GRATEFUL💙 and not even talk about one of the most deep interviews I’ve ever done in my life. Now a BIG thank you to the team who believed in me from the first second. Love you guys SO MUCH! @suzyschwartz @itsjbeam @elitemiami Ocean Drive Magazine - @oceandrivemag Shot by @riocam Film by @antonkirindongo @johnhallerfilms Hair @dannyjelacahair Makeup @daniela.gozlan Stylist @the_danny_santiago Location: 1000 Museum - @1000museum & Morada Furniture's Unit - @MoradaFurniture Words by @patricia_tortolani thank you for letting me spread my message💙