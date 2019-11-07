X

Fotogalería

Límpiese las babas mientras ve las fotos de Ariadna Gutiérrez y su sensual body paint

- 07/11/19

La ex Señorita Colombia le aceleró el corazón a sus seguidores gracias a una serie de fotografías donde muestra su espectacular figura que lució con un body paint digno de portada.

Las fotos las compartió ella misma en sus redes sociales y, como era de esperase, los comentarios resaltaron su sensual cuerpo pintado de azul y mostrando sus atributos:

Comentarios

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad