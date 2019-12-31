X

Billboard reveló lista con las 50 canciones rock más exitosas de los últimos 10 años

- 31/12/19

La revista especializada en música Billboard, reveló una lista que recopila las 50 canciones de rock más exitosas del 2010 al 2019.

Aunque muchas personas no han estado muy de acuerdo con la lista, los números en las diferentes plataformas muestran que los siguientes temas fueron los más buscados y escuchados en los últimos años:

  1. Believer – Imagine Dragons
  2. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
  3. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
  4. High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
  5. Ho Hey – The Lumineers
  6. Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
  7. Shut Up And Dance – Walk The Moon
  8. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
  9. Ride – Twenty One Pilots
  10. Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
  11. Pompeii – Bastille
  12. Take Me To Church – Hozier
  13. Natural – Imagine Dragons
  14. Soil – Awolnation
  15. Royals – Lorde
  16. Rope – Foo Fighters
  17. Centuries – Fall Out Boy
  18. Tighten Up – The Black Eyes
  19. Walk – Foo Fighters
  20. It´s Time – Imagine Dragons
  21. Whatever it Takes – Imagine Dragons
  22. Savior – Rise Against
  23. Demons – Imagine Dragons
  24. Say You´ll Haunt Me – Stone Sour
  25. Unsteady – X Ambassadors
  26. Broken – lovelytheband
  27. Ex´s & Oh´s – Elle King
  28. Some Nights – Fun.
  29. Lay me Down – The Dirty Heads Featuring Rome
  30. Uprising – Muse
  31. Team – Lorde
  32. Let Her Go – Passenger
  33. Renegades – X Ambassadors
  34. Riptide – Vance Joy
  35. Lonely Boy – The Black Eyes
  36. Ain´t It Fun – Paramore
  37. A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
  38. Little Talks – Of Monsters and Men
  39. Best Day of My Life – American Authors
  40. Animal – Neon Trees
  41. Pumped Up Kicks – Foster The People
  42. Sucker For Pain – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla feat X Ambassadors
  43. The Sound of Winter – Bush
  44. Uma Thurman – Fall Out Boy
  45. Little Lion Man – Mumford & Sons
  46. Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
  47. Safe and Sound – Capital Cities
  48. Waiting For the End – Linkin Park
  49. The Sound of Silence – Disturbed
  50. Ophelia -The Lumineers

