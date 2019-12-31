Billboard reveló lista con las 50 canciones rock más exitosas de los últimos 10 años

La revista especializada en música Billboard, reveló una lista que recopila las 50 canciones de rock más exitosas del 2010 al 2019.
Aunque muchas personas no han estado muy de acuerdo con la lista, los números en las diferentes plataformas muestran que los siguientes temas fueron los más buscados y escuchados en los últimos años:
- Believer – Imagine Dragons
- Thunder – Imagine Dragons
- Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
- High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
- Ho Hey – The Lumineers
- Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
- Shut Up And Dance – Walk The Moon
- Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
- Ride – Twenty One Pilots
- Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
- Pompeii – Bastille
- Take Me To Church – Hozier
- Natural – Imagine Dragons
- Soil – Awolnation
- Royals – Lorde
- Rope – Foo Fighters
- Centuries – Fall Out Boy
- Tighten Up – The Black Eyes
- Walk – Foo Fighters
- It´s Time – Imagine Dragons
- Whatever it Takes – Imagine Dragons
- Savior – Rise Against
- Demons – Imagine Dragons
- Say You´ll Haunt Me – Stone Sour
- Unsteady – X Ambassadors
- Broken – lovelytheband
- Ex´s & Oh´s – Elle King
- Some Nights – Fun.
- Lay me Down – The Dirty Heads Featuring Rome
- Uprising – Muse
- Team – Lorde
- Let Her Go – Passenger
- Renegades – X Ambassadors
- Riptide – Vance Joy
- Lonely Boy – The Black Eyes
- Ain´t It Fun – Paramore
- A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
- Little Talks – Of Monsters and Men
- Best Day of My Life – American Authors
- Animal – Neon Trees
- Pumped Up Kicks – Foster The People
- Sucker For Pain – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla feat X Ambassadors
- The Sound of Winter – Bush
- Uma Thurman – Fall Out Boy
- Little Lion Man – Mumford & Sons
- Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
- Safe and Sound – Capital Cities
- Waiting For the End – Linkin Park
- The Sound of Silence – Disturbed
- Ophelia -The Lumineers