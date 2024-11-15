Linkin Park lanzó ‘From Zero’, su primer álbum en 7 años; estas son sus canciones y letras
Linkin Park vuelve a lanzar un disco con ‘From Zero’, su primer lanzamiento completo de estudio desde 2017.
Linkin Park cautivó a sus fanáticos una vez más con ‘From Zero’ este 15 de noviembre. La banda liderada por Mike Shinoda, y que ahora cuenta con el talento vocal de Emily Armstrong, lanzó su tan esperado disco de regreso.
Este álbum cuenta con un total de 10 canciones, y 1 intro. Esta producción para muchos brinda un ligero recuerdo al Hybrid Theory, y a ciertos elementos del Meteora.
Ambos discos fueron los que impulsaron a Linkin Park a su éxito inicial. Lo cierto es que, por el momento, este álbum ha sorprendido a los fanáticos.
De manera particular, el tracklist trae 10 canciones nuevas que pueden disfrutar los amantes de Linkin Park. Cabe recordar que la banda ya había lanzado 4 sencillos, los cuales fueron: ‘The Emptiness Machine’, ‘Heavy Is The Crown’, ‘Over Each Other’, y ‘Two Faced’.
La lista completa de canciones es la siguiente:
Para que pueda empezar a aprenderse estas canciones para el próximo concierto de la banda en Colombia, aquí le dejamos las letras:
From zero?
Yeah
Like, from nothing?
Oh, wait, your fir…
Your blades are sharpened with precision
Flashing your favorite point of view
I know you’re waiting in the distance
Just like you always do
Just like you always do
Already pulling me in
Already under my skin
And I know exactly how this ends
I let you cut me open, just to watch me bleed
Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be
Don’t know why I’m hoping for what I won’t receive
Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine
Going around like a revolver
It’s been decided how we lose
‘Cause there’s a fire under the altar
I keep on lying to
I keep on lying to
Already pulling me in
Already under my skin
And I know exactly how this ends
I let you cut me open, just to watch me bleed
Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be
Don’t know why I’m hoping for what I won’t receive
Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine
I only wanted to be part of something
I only wanted to be part of, part of
I only wanted to be part of something
I only wanted to be part of, part of
I only wanted to be part of something
I only wanted to be part
I let you cut me open, just to watch me bleed
Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be
Don’t know why I’m hoping, so fucking naive
Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine
The emptiness machine (I only wanted to be part of something)
The emptiness machine (I only wanted to be part of)
The emptiness machine
You’re too ignorant to fail, I can’t look you in the eye
And I can’t even tell if you’ve been tellin’ me a lie
Every time you start it’s like the fourth day of July
Reckless like you’re makin’ rockets just to blow up in the sky
Feelin’ like it’s chemical, all under my skin like it’s medical
Stuck on repetitions that are only hypothetical
Actin’ like the truth and your opinion are identical
And I can’t seem to let it go
Everything was perfect
Always made me nervous
Knowing you would burn it
Just to watch it burn
Cut the bridge we’re on
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Goin’ ‘til it’s gone
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Sabotage it all
Just to watch it fall
Cut the bridge we’re on
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
I’m too gullible to win, I don’t have a way to choose
Grew up thinkin’ tryin’ meant you never really lose
Didn’t put the powder in the keg, and when it blew
I was sittin’ on the dynamite for you to light the fuse
Ooh, lookin’ like a criminal, sneakin’ in the dark, you’re invisible
Hidden, you’re wrapped around my neck just like a tentacle
Actin’ like the truth and your opinion are identical
And I can’t seem to let it go
Everything was perfect
Always made me nervous
Knowing you would burn it
Just to watch it burn
Cut the bridge we’re on
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Goin’ ‘til it’s gone
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Sabotage it all
Just to watch it fall
Cut the bridge we’re on
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Somethin’ in my head feels broken
I’m the gas from a burner left open
I’m a tightrope held up by a clothespin
Holdin’ out, but the pressure keeps growin’
Wanna go to the light and not the shadow
But the branch isn’t shiny as the arrow
You don’t ever find a way around a battle
You will always choose
Just to watch it burn
Just to watch it burn
Cut the bridge we’re on
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Goin’ ‘til it’s gone
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Sabotage it all
Just to watch it fall
Cut the bridge we’re on
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down
It’s pourin’ in, you’re laid on the floor again
One knock at the door and then
We both know how the story ends
You can’t win if your white flag’s out when the war begins
Aimin’ so high, but swingin’ so low
Tryin’ to catch fire, but feelin’ so cold
Hold it inside and hope it won’t show
I’m sayin’ it’s not, but inside I know
Today’s gonna be the day you notice
‘Cause I’m tired of explainin’ what the joke is
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down
Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Turn to run, now look what it’s become
Outnumbered, ten to one
Back then, should’ve bit your tongue
‘Cause there’s no turnin’ back this path once it’s begun
You’re already on that list
Say you don’t want what you can’t resist
Wavin’ that sword when the pen won’t miss
Watch it all fallin’ apart like this
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down
Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Today’s gonna be the day you notice
‘Cause I’m tired of explainin’ what the joke is
This is what you asked for
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down
Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
This is the letter that I, I didn’t write
Looking for color in the black and white
Skyscrapers we created on shaky ground
And I’m tryna find my patience
But you won’t let me breathe
And I’m not ever right
All we are is talking
Over each other
There’s nothing underneath
It’s all a waste of time
All we are is talking
Over each other (over each other)
Over each other
Reaching for satellites, but all along
Under your breath, you’re saying that I was wrong, oh
The skyscrapers we created are coming down
And free-falling to the pavement
‘Cause you won’t let me breathe
And I’m not ever right
All we are is talking
Over each other (over each other)
There’s nothing underneath
It’s all a waste of time
All we are is talking
Over each other (oh)
Are we over each other? (Oh)
Are we over each other? (Oh)
I can’t go to sleep
I lie awake at night
I’m so tired of talking
Over each other (over each other)
So say what’s underneath
I wanna see your side
We don’t have to be talking
Over each other (over each other)
Over each other
Over each other
Over each other
Over each other
(You got it, that’s the one)
(Are you recordin’ this?)
(Can you get your screamin’ pants on?)
Let me out, set me free
I know all the secrets you keep
I, I won’t be
I won’t be your casualty
I got too complacent
Bleached in the eyes
Put through the paces, but I
Got left behind
But I’m not runnin’, ‘cause something’s coming
It’s only a matter of time
Let me out, set me free
I know all the secrets you keep
I, I won’t be
I won’t be your casualty
You drew the first blood
Like playing God
Closin’ the doors up while I’m
Fed to the dogs
But I’m not runnin’, ‘cause something’s coming
It’s only a matter of time
Let me out, set me free
I know all the secrets you keep
I, I won’t be
I won’t be your casualty
It’s only a matter of time
It’s only a matter of time
It’s only a matter of time
It’s only a matter of time
Stop tellin’ me you’re something that you’re not
I can see the greed right in your eyes
Hangin’ on a barefaced lie
It’s only a matter of time
Let me out, set me free
I know all the secrets you keep
I, I won’t be
I won’t be your casualty
I won’t be your casualty
I know all the secrets you keep
I won’t be your casualty
It’s all the same to me
It’s all the same to me
It’s all the same to me
We’re all dressed up for a riot
Catchin’ fire, fightin’ fire
I can feel the pressure comin’
End the world and push the button
It’s all the same to me
We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down
It’s all the same to me
We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down
Turnin’ from a whitе sky
To a black hole
Turnin’ from the sunlight
To a shadow
I know I can’t make it stop
I know I’m out of control
I keep on fillin’ it up
To ovеrflow
Lookin’ up, see the sky is fallin’, fallin’
I can hear the future callin’, callin’
Ground is shakin’ as it opens up to pull me in
Fall into oblivion (Fall into oblivion)
We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down
It’s all the same to me
We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down
Turnin’ from a white sky
To a black hole
Turnin’ from the sunlight
To a shadow
I know I can’t make it stop
I know I’m out of control
I keep on fillin’ it up
To overflow
To overflow
To overflow
To overflow
To overflow
Last time, I was hanging by a thread
Tryna say I’m not, but I’m in it over my head
That’s when I figured out where it led
Beginnin’ to realize that you put me over the edge
Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair
The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there
I start to give in, but I can’t bear
To put it all behind, I run into it blind like
Two-faced, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle
Too late, countin’ to zero
Countin’ to zero
You should have recognizеd
It’s too late for choosing sides
Two-faced, caught in thе middle
Caught in the middle (Two-faced)
Last time, you told me it wasn’t true
And pointin’ every finger at things that you didn’t do
So that’s why I kept missin’ the clues
And never realized that the one that did it was you
Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair
The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there
I start to give in, but I can’t bear
To put it all behind, I run into it blind like
Two-faced, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle
Too late, countin’ to zero
Countin’ to zero
You should have recognized
It’s too late for choosing sides
Two-faced, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle (Two-faced)
I can’t hear myself think
I can’t hear myself think
I can’t hear myself think
Stop yelling at me
I can’t hear myself think, yeah
Stop yelling at me
Stop yelling at me
Stop yelling at me
Two-faced, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle
Too late, countin’ to zero
Countin’ to zero
You should have recognized
It’s too late for choosing sides
Two-faced, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle, caught in the middle
Caught in the middle (Two-faced)
Is that what it is?
That’s what it is
Hahahahaha
We’re on the same page right now
(Because you’re stained)
Yeah
Hand on my mouth, I shouldn’t have said it
Gave you a chance, already regret it
Trying so hard to be sympathetic
But I know where it’s gonna go if I let it, and I let it
Know when you’re hiding what no one else sees
Close-lipped smile ‘cause there’s blood in your teeth
What you forget you are gonna repeat
You don’t get to make amends like your hand’s still clean
‘Cause you’re stained
You try to hide the mark, but it won’t fade
You lie and lie like I was nothing, pretend you’re spotless
But I don’t wash away and now you’re stained
Now you’re stained
Sweat in your hands while the time starts ticking (sweat in your hands while the time starts ticking)
Tripping on words, alibi starts slipping (tripping on words, alibi starts slipping)
Wanna wake from the nightmare you’ve been living (wanna wake from the nightmare you’ve been living)
But we both know forgotten doesn’t mean forgiven (mean forgiven), forgiven
Know when you’re hiding what no one else sees
Close-lipped smile ‘cause there’s blood in your teeth
What you forget you are gonna repeat
You don’t get to make amends like your hand’s still clean
Because you’re stained
You try to hide the mark, but it won’t fade
You lie and lie like I was nothing, pretend you’re spotless
But I don’t wash away and now you’re stained
(And someday) know when you’re hiding what no one else sees
(And someday) close-lipped smile over blood in your teeth
(And someday) what you forget you are gonna repeat
Try to make amends like your hand’s still clean
But we both know that your hand’s not clean
And someday
Your hands will be too red to hide the blame
You’ll realize you had it coming
Pretend you’re spotless, but I don’t wash away
And now you’re stained
And now you’re stained
And now you’re stained
So, the question
I give you everything I have
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I give you everything I have
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I give you everything I have
Yeah! Oh!
I give you everything I have
I’m cracking it open wide
Dying for one drop
Your remedies hypnotize
I never say stop
And the clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)
I’m trying to remember how to make up my mind
The clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)
Forgotten doesn’t mean that it’s forgiven this time
I give you everything I have
All you give me is your ugliness
You’re not as honest as you act
Just a devil with a god complex
I’m not the enemy you make me out to be
And I’m so tired of this wishful thinking
Drowning, sinking, left with nothing left
I give you everything I have
I write all the memories down
All over my skin
Hoping it’ll snap me out
When this happens again
And the clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)
I’m trying to remember how to make up my mind
The clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)
Forgotten doesn’t mean that it’s forgiven this time
I give you everything I have
All you give me is your ugliness
You’re not as honest as you act
Just a devil with a god complex
I’m not the enemy you make me out to be
And I’m so tired of this wishful thinking
Drowning, sinking, left with nothing left
I give you everything I have
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I give you everything I have
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I give you everything I have
From now on, I don’t need you (repite)
Got amnesia
Feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days
Feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days
Stare in the mirror and I look for another face
Stare in the mirror and I look for another face
And I get so tired of puttin’ out fires and makin’ up lies
Checkin’ my eyes for some kinda light, but nothing’s inside
And it feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days
And I say I hate you when I don’t
Push you when you get too close
It’s hard to laugh when I’m the joke
But I can’t do this on my
Only you could save me from my lack of self-control
Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go
I’ve asked for forgiveness a hundred times
I’ve asked for forgiveness a hundred times
Believed it myself when I halfway apologized
Believed it myself when I halfway apologized
And it’s not unfair, I’m asking for prayers, but nobody cares
Goin’ nowhere like fallin’ downstairs while everyone stares
No one’s there when I’ve asked for forgiveness a hundred times
And I say I hate you when I don’t
Push you when you get too close
It’s hard to laugh when I’m the joke
But I can’t do this on my
Only you could save me from my lack of self-control
Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go
No, I’m just takin’ a shot, ah
Maybe I’m just too eager, oh
Maybe I lost the plot, ha
I used to pity some people
I said they were missing a spine
Yeah, maybe the problem is ego
Maybe the, maybe the problem is mine
Really, I’m fine
Don’t get too intimate, don’t get too curious
This is just feelin’ like it’s not that serious
Stare at the ceiling, feeling delirious
Fuck all your empathy, I want your fury
‘Cause I will just
Tell you I’m better, then, better, then
Spit out my medicine, medicine, ayy
Drunk on adrenaline, ‘drenaline, ayy
And I don’t know why I
Say I hate you when I don’t
Push you when you get too close
It’s hard to laugh when I’m the joke
But I can’t do this on my—
Only you could save me from my lack of self-control
And I won’t make excuses for the pain I caused us both
So thank you for always standing by me even though
Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go
