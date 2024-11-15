Linkin Park lanzó ‘From Zero’, su primer álbum en 7 años; estas son sus canciones y letras

Linkin Park cautivó a sus fanáticos una vez más con ‘From Zero’ este 15 de noviembre. La banda liderada por Mike Shinoda, y que ahora cuenta con el talento vocal de Emily Armstrong, lanzó su tan esperado disco de regreso.

Este álbum cuenta con un total de 10 canciones, y 1 intro. Esta producción para muchos brinda un ligero recuerdo al Hybrid Theory, y a ciertos elementos del Meteora.

Ambos discos fueron los que impulsaron a Linkin Park a su éxito inicial. Lo cierto es que, por el momento, este álbum ha sorprendido a los fanáticos.

Estas son las canciones y letras de ‘From Zero’ de Linkin Park

De manera particular, el tracklist trae 10 canciones nuevas que pueden disfrutar los amantes de Linkin Park. Cabe recordar que la banda ya había lanzado 4 sencillos, los cuales fueron: ‘The Emptiness Machine’, ‘Heavy Is The Crown’, ‘Over Each Other’, y ‘Two Faced’.

La lista completa de canciones es la siguiente:

From Zero (Intro)

The Emptiness Machine

Cut the Bridge

Heavy Is the Crown

Over Each Other

Casualty

Overflow

Two Faced

Stained

IGYEIH

Good Things Go

Para que pueda empezar a aprenderse estas canciones para el próximo concierto de la banda en Colombia, aquí le dejamos las letras:

From Zero (Intro)

From zero?

Yeah

Like, from nothing?

Oh, wait, your fir…

The Emptiness Machine

Your blades are sharpened with precision

Flashing your favorite point of view

I know you’re waiting in the distance

Just like you always do

Just like you always do

Already pulling me in

Already under my skin

And I know exactly how this ends

I let you cut me open, just to watch me bleed

Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be

Don’t know why I’m hoping for what I won’t receive

Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine

Going around like a revolver

It’s been decided how we lose

‘Cause there’s a fire under the altar

I keep on lying to

I keep on lying to

Already pulling me in

Already under my skin

And I know exactly how this ends

I let you cut me open, just to watch me bleed

Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be

Don’t know why I’m hoping for what I won’t receive

Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine

I only wanted to be part of something

I only wanted to be part of, part of

I only wanted to be part of something

I only wanted to be part of, part of

I only wanted to be part of something

I only wanted to be part

I let you cut me open, just to watch me bleed

Gave up who I am for who you wanted me to be

Don’t know why I’m hoping, so fucking naive

Falling for the promise of the emptiness machine

The emptiness machine (I only wanted to be part of something)

The emptiness machine (I only wanted to be part of)

The emptiness machine

Cut The Bridge

You’re too ignorant to fail, I can’t look you in the eye

And I can’t even tell if you’ve been tellin’ me a lie

Every time you start it’s like the fourth day of July

Reckless like you’re makin’ rockets just to blow up in the sky

Feelin’ like it’s chemical, all under my skin like it’s medical

Stuck on repetitions that are only hypothetical

Actin’ like the truth and your opinion are identical

And I can’t seem to let it go

Everything was perfect

Always made me nervous

Knowing you would burn it

Just to watch it burn

Cut the bridge we’re on

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Goin’ ‘til it’s gone

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Sabotage it all

Just to watch it fall

Cut the bridge we’re on

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

I’m too gullible to win, I don’t have a way to choose

Grew up thinkin’ tryin’ meant you never really lose

Didn’t put the powder in the keg, and when it blew

I was sittin’ on the dynamite for you to light the fuse

Ooh, lookin’ like a criminal, sneakin’ in the dark, you’re invisible

Hidden, you’re wrapped around my neck just like a tentacle

Actin’ like the truth and your opinion are identical

And I can’t seem to let it go

Everything was perfect

Always made me nervous

Knowing you would burn it

Just to watch it burn

Cut the bridge we’re on

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Goin’ ‘til it’s gone

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Sabotage it all

Just to watch it fall

Cut the bridge we’re on

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Somethin’ in my head feels broken

I’m the gas from a burner left open

I’m a tightrope held up by a clothespin

Holdin’ out, but the pressure keeps growin’

Wanna go to the light and not the shadow

But the branch isn’t shiny as the arrow

You don’t ever find a way around a battle

You will always choose

Just to watch it burn

Just to watch it burn

Cut the bridge we’re on

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Goin’ ‘til it’s gone

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Sabotage it all

Just to watch it fall

Cut the bridge we’re on

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Cut it down, cut it down, down, cut it, cut it down

Heavy Is The Crown

It’s pourin’ in, you’re laid on the floor again

One knock at the door and then

We both know how the story ends

You can’t win if your white flag’s out when the war begins

Aimin’ so high, but swingin’ so low

Tryin’ to catch fire, but feelin’ so cold

Hold it inside and hope it won’t show

I’m sayin’ it’s not, but inside I know

Today’s gonna be the day you notice

‘Cause I’m tired of explainin’ what the joke is

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Turn to run, now look what it’s become

Outnumbered, ten to one

Back then, should’ve bit your tongue

‘Cause there’s no turnin’ back this path once it’s begun

You’re already on that list

Say you don’t want what you can’t resist

Wavin’ that sword when the pen won’t miss

Watch it all fallin’ apart like this

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Today’s gonna be the day you notice

‘Cause I’m tired of explainin’ what the joke is

This is what you asked for

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleedin’ out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Over Each Other

This is the letter that I, I didn’t write

Looking for color in the black and white

Skyscrapers we created on shaky ground

And I’m tryna find my patience

But you won’t let me breathe

And I’m not ever right

All we are is talking

Over each other

There’s nothing underneath

It’s all a waste of time

All we are is talking

Over each other (over each other)

Over each other

Reaching for satellites, but all along

Under your breath, you’re saying that I was wrong, oh

The skyscrapers we created are coming down

And free-falling to the pavement

‘Cause you won’t let me breathe

And I’m not ever right

All we are is talking

Over each other (over each other)

There’s nothing underneath

It’s all a waste of time

All we are is talking

Over each other (oh)

Are we over each other? (Oh)

Are we over each other? (Oh)

I can’t go to sleep

I lie awake at night

I’m so tired of talking

Over each other (over each other)

So say what’s underneath

I wanna see your side

We don’t have to be talking

Over each other (over each other)

Over each other

Over each other

Over each other

Over each other

(You got it, that’s the one)

(Are you recordin’ this?)

(Can you get your screamin’ pants on?)

Casualty

Let me out, set me free

I know all the secrets you keep

I, I won’t be

I won’t be your casualty

I got too complacent

Bleached in the eyes

Put through the paces, but I

Got left behind

But I’m not runnin’, ‘cause something’s coming

It’s only a matter of time

Let me out, set me free

I know all the secrets you keep

I, I won’t be

I won’t be your casualty

You drew the first blood

Like playing God

Closin’ the doors up while I’m

Fed to the dogs

But I’m not runnin’, ‘cause something’s coming

It’s only a matter of time

Let me out, set me free

I know all the secrets you keep

I, I won’t be

I won’t be your casualty

It’s only a matter of time

It’s only a matter of time

It’s only a matter of time

It’s only a matter of time

Stop tellin’ me you’re something that you’re not

I can see the greed right in your eyes

Hangin’ on a barefaced lie

It’s only a matter of time

Let me out, set me free

I know all the secrets you keep

I, I won’t be

I won’t be your casualty

I won’t be your casualty

I know all the secrets you keep

I won’t be your casualty

Overflow

It’s all the same to me

It’s all the same to me

It’s all the same to me

We’re all dressed up for a riot

Catchin’ fire, fightin’ fire

I can feel the pressure comin’

End the world and push the button

It’s all the same to me

We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down

It’s all the same to me

We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down

Turnin’ from a whitе sky

To a black hole

Turnin’ from the sunlight

To a shadow

I know I can’t make it stop

I know I’m out of control

I keep on fillin’ it up

To ovеrflow

Lookin’ up, see the sky is fallin’, fallin’

I can hear the future callin’, callin’

Ground is shakin’ as it opens up to pull me in

Fall into oblivion (Fall into oblivion)

We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down

It’s all the same to me

We’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down, we’re goin’ down

Turnin’ from a white sky

To a black hole

Turnin’ from the sunlight

To a shadow

I know I can’t make it stop

I know I’m out of control

I keep on fillin’ it up

To overflow

To overflow

To overflow

To overflow

To overflow

Two Faced

Last time, I was hanging by a thread

Tryna say I’m not, but I’m in it over my head

That’s when I figured out where it led

Beginnin’ to realize that you put me over the edge

Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair

The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there

I start to give in, but I can’t bear

To put it all behind, I run into it blind like

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late, countin’ to zero

Countin’ to zero

You should have recognizеd

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two-faced, caught in thе middle

Caught in the middle (Two-faced)

Last time, you told me it wasn’t true

And pointin’ every finger at things that you didn’t do

So that’s why I kept missin’ the clues

And never realized that the one that did it was you

Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair

The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there

I start to give in, but I can’t bear

To put it all behind, I run into it blind like

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late, countin’ to zero

Countin’ to zero

You should have recognized

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle (Two-faced)

I can’t hear myself think

I can’t hear myself think

I can’t hear myself think

Stop yelling at me

I can’t hear myself think, yeah

Stop yelling at me

Stop yelling at me

Stop yelling at me

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late, countin’ to zero

Countin’ to zero

You should have recognized

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two-faced, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle, caught in the middle

Caught in the middle (Two-faced)

Is that what it is?

That’s what it is

Hahahahaha

We’re on the same page right now

Stained

(Because you’re stained)

Yeah

Hand on my mouth, I shouldn’t have said it

Gave you a chance, already regret it

Trying so hard to be sympathetic

But I know where it’s gonna go if I let it, and I let it

Know when you’re hiding what no one else sees

Close-lipped smile ‘cause there’s blood in your teeth

What you forget you are gonna repeat

You don’t get to make amends like your hand’s still clean

‘Cause you’re stained

You try to hide the mark, but it won’t fade

You lie and lie like I was nothing, pretend you’re spotless

But I don’t wash away and now you’re stained

Now you’re stained

Sweat in your hands while the time starts ticking (sweat in your hands while the time starts ticking)

Tripping on words, alibi starts slipping (tripping on words, alibi starts slipping)

Wanna wake from the nightmare you’ve been living (wanna wake from the nightmare you’ve been living)

But we both know forgotten doesn’t mean forgiven (mean forgiven), forgiven

Know when you’re hiding what no one else sees

Close-lipped smile ‘cause there’s blood in your teeth

What you forget you are gonna repeat

You don’t get to make amends like your hand’s still clean

Because you’re stained

You try to hide the mark, but it won’t fade

You lie and lie like I was nothing, pretend you’re spotless

But I don’t wash away and now you’re stained

(And someday) know when you’re hiding what no one else sees

(And someday) close-lipped smile over blood in your teeth

(And someday) what you forget you are gonna repeat

Try to make amends like your hand’s still clean

But we both know that your hand’s not clean

And someday

Your hands will be too red to hide the blame

You’ll realize you had it coming

Pretend you’re spotless, but I don’t wash away

And now you’re stained

And now you’re stained

And now you’re stained

IGYEIH

So, the question

I give you everything I have

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I give you everything I have

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I give you everything I have

Yeah! Oh!

I give you everything I have

I’m cracking it open wide

Dying for one drop

Your remedies hypnotize

I never say stop

And the clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)

I’m trying to remember how to make up my mind

The clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)

Forgotten doesn’t mean that it’s forgiven this time

I give you everything I have

All you give me is your ugliness

You’re not as honest as you act

Just a devil with a god complex

I’m not the enemy you make me out to be

And I’m so tired of this wishful thinking

Drowning, sinking, left with nothing left

I give you everything I have

I write all the memories down

All over my skin

Hoping it’ll snap me out

When this happens again

And the clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)

I’m trying to remember how to make up my mind

The clock keeps ticking (the rules aren’t written)

Forgotten doesn’t mean that it’s forgiven this time

I give you everything I have

All you give me is your ugliness

You’re not as honest as you act

Just a devil with a god complex

I’m not the enemy you make me out to be

And I’m so tired of this wishful thinking

Drowning, sinking, left with nothing left

I give you everything I have

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I give you everything I have

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I give you everything I have

From now on, I don’t need you (repite)

Got amnesia

Good Things Go

Feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days

Feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days

Stare in the mirror and I look for another face

Stare in the mirror and I look for another face

And I get so tired of puttin’ out fires and makin’ up lies

Checkin’ my eyes for some kinda light, but nothing’s inside

And it feels like it’s rained in my head for a hundred days

And I say I hate you when I don’t

Push you when you get too close

It’s hard to laugh when I’m the joke

But I can’t do this on my

Only you could save me from my lack of self-control

Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go

I’ve asked for forgiveness a hundred times

I’ve asked for forgiveness a hundred times

Believed it myself when I halfway apologized

Believed it myself when I halfway apologized

And it’s not unfair, I’m asking for prayers, but nobody cares

Goin’ nowhere like fallin’ downstairs while everyone stares

No one’s there when I’ve asked for forgiveness a hundred times

And I say I hate you when I don’t

Push you when you get too close

It’s hard to laugh when I’m the joke

But I can’t do this on my

Only you could save me from my lack of self-control

Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go

No, I’m just takin’ a shot, ah

Maybe I’m just too eager, oh

Maybe I lost the plot, ha

I used to pity some people

I said they were missing a spine

Yeah, maybe the problem is ego

Maybe the, maybe the problem is mine

Really, I’m fine

Don’t get too intimate, don’t get too curious

This is just feelin’ like it’s not that serious

Stare at the ceiling, feeling delirious

Fuck all your empathy, I want your fury

‘Cause I will just

Tell you I’m better, then, better, then

Spit out my medicine, medicine, ayy

Drunk on adrenaline, ‘drenaline, ayy

And I don’t know why I

Say I hate you when I don’t

Push you when you get too close

It’s hard to laugh when I’m the joke

But I can’t do this on my—

Only you could save me from my lack of self-control

And I won’t make excuses for the pain I caused us both

So thank you for always standing by me even though

Sometimes bad things take the place where good things go