Las letras de todas las canciones que Paul McCartney tocaría en el estadio El Campín
Paul McCartney prepara un show por todo lo alto, con el que espera poner a retumbar el estadio El Campín de Bogotá.
Sin dudas, este 1 de noviembre Paul McCartney protagonizará una noche histórica para la música en Colombia. El exBeatle volverá a presentarse en Bogotá más de 10 años después, con un show que promete ser histórico.
Los fanáticos de Paul se congregarán en el estadio El Campín, con el objetivo de aclamar a un histórico músico que se perfila en lo que podría ser uno de los últimos tours de su carrera.
McCartney prepara un setlist de más de 30 canciones, y aquí le traemos cada uno de ellos, con su letra incluida para que las cante a todo pulmón.
Basados en el último setlist tocado por Paul McCartney, el pasado 27 de octubre en Lima, la lista de canciones sería la siguiente:
Acá le dejamos cada una de las letras
It’s been a hard day’s night, and I been working like a dog
It’s been a hard day’s night, I should be sleeping like a log
But when I get home to you I find the things that you do
Will make me feel alright
You know I work all day to get you money to buy you things
And it’s worth it just to hear you say you’re going to give me everything
So why on earth should I moan, ‘cause when I get you alone
You know I feel OK
When I’m home everything seems to be right
When I’m home feeling you holding me tight, tight
It’s been a hard day’s night, and I been working like a dog
It’s been a hard day’s night, I should be sleeping like a log
But when I get home to you I find the things that you do
Will make me feel alright, ow
So why on earth should I moan, ‘cause when I get you alone
You know I feel OK
When I’m home everything seems to be right
When I’m home feeling you holding me tight, tight
It’s been a hard day’s night, and I been working like a dog
It’s been a hard day’s night, I should be sleeping like a log
But when I get home to you I find the things that you do
Will make me feel alright
You know I feel alright
You know I feel alright
One, two, three, four
Huh
Oh, you should have seen me with the poker man
I had a honey and I made a grand
Just in the nick of time I looked at his hand
Oh, I was talking to an Eskimo
Said, he was hoping for a fall of snow
When up popped a sea lion, ready to go
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low
Low life, high life, oh, let’s go
Take me down to Junior’s Farm
Take me down to Jimmy
Oh, yeah
At the Houses of Parliament
Everybody’s talking about the President
We all chipped in for a bag of cement
Bloody Hardy should have had more sense
He bought a gee-gee and he jumped the fence
All for the sake of a couple of pence
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low
Low life, high life, oh, let’s go
Take me down to Junior’s Farm
Let’s go, let’s go
Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low
Low life, high life, oh, let’s go
Take me down to Junior’s Farm
Everybody’s tagging along
Hey, yeah
Oh, yeah
Uh, huh
Huh-huh
I took my bag into a grocer’s store
The price is higher than my time before
Old man asked me why is it more?
I said, «You should have seen me with the poker man»
I had a honey and I bet a grand
Just in the nick of time I looked at his hand
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low
Low life, high life, oh, let’s go
Take me down to Junior’s Farm
Junior’s Farm, let’s go, let’s go
Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low
Low life, high life, oh, let’s go
Take me down to Junior’s Farm (down to Junior’s Farm)
Everybody’s tag along (you’ve to tag along)
Take me down to Junior’s Farm
Ooh, yeah
Ow! (Oh, oh, oh)
Take me back, take me back
I wanna go back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh
Ah, she tastes like wine
Such a human being so divine
Oh she feels like sun
Mother nature look at what you’ve done
Oh I feel like letting go
Oh I feel like letting go.
Ah, she looks like snow
I want to put her in a broadway show
Ah she’ll dance and dine
Like a lucifer she’ll always shine
Oh I feel like letting go
Oh I feel like letting go.
Oh I feel like letting go.
Ah, she sings it so
I want to put her on the radio
One day and there you are
Ladies and gentleman
A brand new star.
Oh I feel like letting go
Asked a girl what she wanted to be
She said baby, «Can’t you see
I want to be famous, a star on the screen
But you can do something in between»
Baby you can drive my car
Yes I’m gonna be a star
Baby you can drive my car
And maybe I love you
I told a girl that my prospects were good
And she said baby, «It’s understood
Working for peanuts is all very fine
But I can show you a better time»
Baby you can drive my car
Yes I’m gonna be a star
Baby you can drive my car
And maybe I love you
Beep beep’m beep beep yeah
Baby you can drive my car
Yes I’m gonna be a star
Baby you can drive my car
And maybe I love you
I told that girl I can start right away
And she said, «Listen baby I got something to say
I got no car and it’s breaking my heart
But I’ve found a driver and that’s a start»
Baby you can drive my car
Yes I’m gonna be a star
Baby you can drive my car
And maybe I love you
Beep beep’m beep beep yeah
Beep beep’m beep beep yeah
Beep beep’m beep beep yeah
Beep beep’m beep beep yeah
Got to get you into my life, into my life
Got to get you into my life, into my life
Got to get you into my life, into my life
Got to get you into my life, into my life
Got to get you into my life, into my life
I was alone, I took a ride
Didn’t know what I would find there
Another road where maybe I
Could see another sign there
Ooh, and then I suddenly see you
Ooh, and did I tell you that I need you
Every single day of my life?
You didn’t run, you didn’t lie
You knew I wanna hold you
And had you gone, you knew in time
We’d meet again for I had told you
Ooh, you were meant to be near me
Ooh, I really want for you to hear me
Say we’ll be together everyday
Got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life)
Got to get you in, got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life, yeah)
Got to get you into my life
Got to get you in to my, got to get you into my life
Got to get you into my life
Ooh, then I suddenly see you
Ooh, did I tell you that I need you
Every single day of my life?
Got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life)
Got to get you in, got to get you into my life (my life)
Got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life, yeah)
Got to get you into my life
Got to get you in, got to get you in
Got to get you in, got to get you in
Into my life
Got to get you into my life
Got to get you in, got to get you in
Got to get you in, got to get you in
Into my life
Got to get you into my life
I saw you flash a smile, that seemed to me to say
You wanted so much more than casual conversation
I swear I caught a look before you turned away
Now I don’t see the point resisting your temptation
Did you come on to me, will I come on to you?
If you come on to me, will I come on to you?
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do-do-do, do
I don’t think I can wait like I’m supposed to do
How soon can we arrange a formal introduction?
We need to find a place where we can be alone
To spend some special time without an interruption
If you come on to me, will I come on to you?
If you come on to me, will I come on to you?
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do-do-do, do, yeah
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do, do, do-do, do
Do, do-do-do, do
Before you grab your coat, I’ll try to be discrete
You know we can’t be seen exchanging information
Well, I saw you flash a smile, that seemed to me to say
You wanted so much more than casual conversation
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
If you come on to me, will I come on to you?
If you come on to me, will I come on to you?
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
Yes I will, yes I will, yes I will now
Yes I will, yes I will, yes I will now, uh-huh
If you, if come on to me (yeah), then I’ll come on to you
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
Yeah, yeah, yeah (if you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you)
Yeah, yeah, yeah (if you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you)
If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’ll come on to you whoo!
You gave me something, I understand
You gave me loving in the palm of my hand
I can’t tell you how I feel
My heart is like a wheel
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
I want to tell you and now’s the time
I want to tell you that you’re going to be mine
I can’t tell you how I feel
My heart is like a wheel
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
I can’t tell you how I feel
My heart is like a wheel
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
You gave me something, I understand
You gave me loving in the palm of my hand
I can’t tell you how I feel
My heart is like a wheel
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
Let me roll it
Let me roll it to you
It’s getting better all the time
I used to get mad at my school (no, I can’t complain)
The teachers who taught me weren’t cool (no, I can’t complain)
You’re holding me down (ah-ah)
Turning me ‘round (oh-oh)
Filling me up with your rules (fool, you fool)
I’ve got to admit it’s getting better (better)
A little better all the time (it can’t get no worse)
I have to admit it’s getting better (better)
It’s getting better
Since you’ve been mine
Me used to be angry young man
Me hiding me head in the sand
You gave me the word, I finally heard
I’m doing the best that I can
I’ve got to admit it’s getting better (better)
A little better all the time (it can’t get no worse)
I have to admit it’s getting better (better)
It’s getting better
Since you’ve been mine
Getting so much better all the time
It’s getting better all the time
Better, better, better
It’s getting better all the time
Better, better, better
I used to be cruel to my woman
I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved
Man, I was mean but I’m changing my scene
And I’m doing the best that I can (fool, you fool)
I admit it’s getting better (better)
A little better all the time (it can’t get no worse)
Yes, I admit it’s getting better (better)
It’s getting better
Since you’ve been mine
Getting so much better all the time
It’s getting better all the time
Better, better, better
It’s getting better all the time
Better, better, better
Getting so much better all the time
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Do me a favor
Open the door and let ‘em in
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Do me a favor
Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah, let ‘em in
Sister Suzie, brother John
Martin Luther, Phil and Don
Brother Michael, auntie Gin
Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah
Sister Suzie, brother John
Martin Luther, Phil and Don
Uncle Ernie, auntie Gin
Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Do me a favor
Open the door and let ‘em in, ooh yeah, let ‘em in
Sister Suzie, brother John
Martin Luther, Phil and Don
Uncle Earnie, uncle Lin
Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Someone’s knockin’ at the door
Somebody’s ringin’ the bell
Do me a favor
Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
What if it rained?
We didn’t care
She said that someday soon
The sun was gonna shine.
And she was right,
This love of mine,
My Valentine
As days and nights,
Would pass me by
I tell myself that i was waiting for a sign
Then she appeared,
A love so fine,
My Valentine
And i will love her for life
And i will never let a day go by
Without remembering the reasons why
She makes me certain
That i can fly
And so i do,
Without a care
I know that someday soon the sun is gonna shine
And she’ll be there
This love of mine
My Valentine
What if it rained?
We didn’t care.
She said that someday soon
The sun was gonna shine
And she was right
This love of mine,
My Valentine
Oh, no one ever left alive
In nineteen hundred and eighty-five, will ever do
She may be right, she may be fine
She may get love, but she won’t get mine, ‘cause I got you
Oh, I-
Oh, I-
Well, I just can’t get enough of that sweet stuff
My little lady gets behind
Shake it
Baby, don’t break it
Oh, my mama said the time would come
When I would find myself in love with you
I didn’t think, I never dreamed
That I would be around to see it all come true
Oh, I-
Oh, I-
Well, I just can’t get enough of that sweet stuff
My little lady gets behind, yeah
Oh, no one ever left alive
In nineteen hundred and eighty-five, will ever do
Well, she may be right, she may be fine
She may get love, but she won’t get mine, ‘cause I got you
Oh, I-
Oh, I-
Well, I just can’t get enough of that sweet stuff
My little lady left behind
Band on the run
Band on the run
Band on the run
Maybe I’m amazed at the way you love me all the time
And maybe I’m afraid of the way I love you
Maybe I’m amazed at the way you pulled me out of time
And hung me on a line
And maybe I’m amazed at the way I really need you
Maybe I’m a man, maybe I’m a lonely man
Who’s in the middle of something
That he doesn’t really understand
Maybe I’m a man, and maybe you’re the only woman
Who could ever help me
Baby, won’t you help me to understand? Ooh
Maybe I’m a man, maybe I’m a lonely man
Who’s in the middle of something
That he doesn’t really understand
Maybe I’m a man, and maybe you’re the only woman
Who could ever help me
Baby, won’t you help me to understand? Ooh
Maybe I’m amazed at the way you’re with me all the time
And maybe I’m afraid of the way I leave you
Maybe I’m amazed at the way you help me sing my song
Right me when I’m wrong
And maybe I’m amazed at the way I really need you
I’ve just seen a face
I can’t forget the time or place
Where we just met
She’s just the girl for me
And I want all the world to see
We’ve met, mm-mm-mm-m’mm-mm
Had it been another day
I might have looked the other way
And I’d have never been aware
But as it is I’ll dream of her
Tonight, di-di-di-di’n’di
Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’
And she keeps callin’
Me back again
I have never known
The like of this, I’ve been alone
And I have missed things
And kept out of sight
But other girls were never quite
Like this, di-di-di-di’n’di
Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’
And she keeps callin’
Me back again
Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’
And she keeps callin’
Me back again
I’ve just seen a face
I can’t forget the time or place
Where we just met
She’s just the girl for me
And I want all the world to see
We’ve met, mm-mm-mm-di-di-di
Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’
And she keeps callin’
Me back again
Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’
And she keeps callin’
Me back again
Oh, fallin’, yes, I am fallin’
And she keeps callin’
Me back again
In spite of all the danger
In spite of all that may be (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
I’ll do anything for you
Anything you want me to
If you’ll be true to me (Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)
In spite of all the heartache
That you may cause me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
I’ll do anything for you
Anything you want me to
If you’ll be true to me (Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)
I’ll look after you
Like I’ve never done before
I’ll keep all the others
From knocking at your door
In spite of all the danger
In spite of all that may be (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
I’ll do anything for you
Anything you want me to
If you’ll be true to me (Wah, ah, ah, ah)
In spite of all the heartache
That you may cause me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
I’ll do anything for you
Anything you want me to
If you’ll be true to me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
I’ll do anything for you
Anything you want me to
If you’ll be true to me
Love, love me do
You know I love you
I’ll always be true
So please, love me do
Whoa, love me do
Love, love me do
You know I love you
I’ll always be true
So please, love me do
Whoa, love me do
Someone to love
Somebody new
Someone to love
Someone like you
Love, love me do
You know I love you
I’ll always be true
So please, love me do
Whoa, love me do
Love, love me do
You know I love you
I’ll always be true
So please, love me do
Whoa, love me do
Yeah, love me do
Whoa, oh, love me do
Yeah, love me do
Everybody gonna dance tonight
Everybody gonna feel alright
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Everybody gonna dance around
Everybody gonna hit the ground
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Well you can come on to my place if you want to
You can do anything you want to do
Everybody gonna dance tonight
Everybody gonna feel alright
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Well you can come on to my place if you want to
You can do anything you want to do
Everybody gonna stamp their feet
Everybody’s gonna feel the beat
Everybody wonna dance around tonight
Everybody’s gonna dance tonight
Everybody gonna feel alright
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Everybody gonna jump and shout
Everybody gonna sing it out
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Well you can come on to my place if you want to
You can do anything you want to do
Everybody gonna dance tonight
Everybody gonna feel alright
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Everybody gonna dance around tonight
Everybody gonna feel alright tonight
Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise
Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these sunken eyes and learn to see
All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to be free
Blackbird fly
Blackbird fly
Into the light of a dark, black night
Blackbird fly
Blackbird fly
Into the light of a dark, black night
Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise
You were only waiting for this moment to arise
You were only waiting for this moment to arise
And if I said I really knew you well
What would your answer be
If you were here today? Ooh
Here today
Well, knowing you, you’d probably laugh
And say that we were worlds apart
If you were here today, ooh
Here today
But as for me
I still remember how it was before
And I am holding back the tears no more
Ooh, I love you, ooh
What about the time we met? (What about the time we met?)
Well, I suppose that you could say that we were playing hard to get
Didn’t understand a thing
But we could always sing
What about the night we cried? (What about the night we cried?)
Because there wasn’t any reason left to keep it all inside?
Never understood a word
But you were always there with a smile
And if I say I really loved you
And was glad you came along
Then you were here today, ooh
For you were in my song, ooh
Here today
One, two, three
I know it’s true
It’s all because of you
And if I make it through
It’s all because of you
And now and then
If we must start again
Well, we will know for sure
That I will love you
Now and then
I miss you
Oh, now and then
I want you to be there for me
Always to return to me
I know it’s true
It’s all because of you
And if you go away
I know you’ll never stay
Now and then
I miss you
Oh, now and then
I want you to be there for me
I know it’s true
It’s all because of you
And if I make it through
It’s all because of you
Don’t look at me
It’s way too soon to see
What’s gonna be
Don’t look at me
All my life
I never knew
What I could be, what I could do
Then we were new
You came along and made my life a song
One lucky day, you came along
Just in time
Well, I was searching for a rhyme
You came along
Then we were new
We can do what we want
We can live as we choose
You see there’s no guarantee
We got nothing to lose
Don’t look at me
I can’t deny the truth
It’s plain to see
Don’t look at me
All my life
I never knew
What I could be, what I could do
Then we were new
We can do what we want
We can live as we choose
You see there’s no guarantee
We got nothing to lose
Don’t look at me
It’s way too soon to see
What’s gonna be
Don’t look at me
All my life
I never knew
What I could be, what I could do
Then we were new
Then we were new
Now we are new
Lady Madonna, children at your feet
Wonder how you manage to make ends meet
Who finds the money when you pay the rent?
Did you think that money was heaven sent?
Friday night arrives without a suitcase
Sunday morning creeping like a nun
Monday’s child has learned to tie his bootlace
See how they run
Lady Madonna, baby at your breast
Wonders how you manage to feed the rest
See how they run
Lady Madonna lying on the bed
Listen to the music playing in your head (head)
Tuesday afternoon is never ending
Wednesday morning papers didn’t come
Thursday night, your stockings needed mending
See how they run
Lady Madonna, children at your feet
Wonder how you manage to make ends meet
Jet, Jet
Jet, I can almost remember their funny faces
That time you told them you that were going to be marrying soon
And, Jet, I thought the only lonely place was on the Moon
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Jet, was your father as bold as the sergeant major?
How come he told you that you were hardly old enough yet?
And, Jet, I thought the major was a lady suffragette
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ah, Mater want Jet to always love me
Ah, Mater, want Jet to always love me
Ah, Mater, much later
Jet
And, Jet, I thought the major was a lady suffragette
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ah, Mater, want Jet to always love me
Ah, Mater, want Jet to always love me
Ah, Mater, much later
Jet, with the wind in your hair of a thousand laces
Climb on the back and we’ll go for a ride in the sky
And, Jet, I thought that the major was a little lady suffragette
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
And, Jet, you know I thought you was a little lady suffragette
Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
A little lady
My little lady, yes, oh
For the benefit of Mr. Kite
There will be a show tonight
On trampoline
The Hendersons will all be there
Late of Pablo Fanque’s Fair
What a scene
Over men and horses, hoops and garters
Lastly, through a hog’s head of real fire
In this way Mr. K will challenge the world
The celebrated Mr. K.
Performs his feat on Saturday
At Bishop’s Gate
The Hendersons will dance and sing
As Mr. Kite flies through the ring
Don’t be late!
Misters K. and H. assure the public
Their production will be second to none
And, of course, Henry the horse dances the waltz
The band begins at ten to six
When Mr. K. performs his tricks
Without a sound
And Mr. H. will demonstrate
Ten somersets he’ll undertake
On solid ground
Having been some days in preparation
A splendid time is guaranteed for all
And tonight Mr. Kite is topping the bill
Something in the way she moves
Attracts me like no other lover
Something in the way she woos me
I don’t want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
Somewhere in her smile she knows
That I don’t need no other lover
Something in her style that shows me
I don’t want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
You’re asking me will my love grow
I don’t know, I don’t know
You stick around now it may show
I don’t know, I don’t know
Something in the way she knows
And all I have to do is think of her
Something in the things she shows me
I don’t want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
Your song, take one
And you made it jumbo band
Desmond has a barrow in the marketplace
Molly is the singer in a band
Desmond says to Molly, «Girl, I like your face»
And Molly says this as she takes him by the hand
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Desmond takes a trolley to the jeweler’s store
Buys a twenty carat golden ring
Takes it back to Molly waiting at the door
And when he gives it to her she begins to sing
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
In a couple of years
They have built a home sweet home
With a couple of kids running in the yard
Of Desmond and Molly Jones
Happy ever after in the market place
Desmond lets the children lend a hand
Molly stays at home and does her pretty face
And in the evening she still sings it with the band
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
In a couple of years
They have built a home sweet home
With a couple of kids running in the yard
Of Desmond and Molly Jones
Happy ever after in the market place
Desmond lets the children lend a hand
Molly stays at home and does a pretty face
And in the evening she still sings it with the band
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la-di, ob-la-da
Life goes on, bra
La-la, how the life goes on
Ob-la-di-bla-da
Ob-la-di-bla-da, brother
Stuck inside these four walls
Sent inside forever
Never seeing no one
Nice again
Like you, Mama
You, Mama
You
If I ever get out of here
Thought of giving it all away
To a registered charity
All I need is a pint a day
If I ever get outta here
(If we ever get outta here)
Well, the rain exploded with a mighty crash
As we fell into the sun
And the first one said to the second one there
«I hope you’re having fun»
Band on the run, band on the run
And the jailer man and sailor Sam
Were searching everyone
For the band on the run, band on the run
For the band on the run, band on the run
Well, the undertaker drew a heavy sigh
Seeing no one else had come
And a bell was ringing in the village square
For the rabbits on the run
Band on the run, band on the run
And the jailer man and sailor Sam
Were searching everyone
For the band on the run, band on the run
Yeah, the band on the run
The band on the run
Band on the run
Band on the run
Well, the night was falling as the desert world
Began to settle down
In the town they’re searching for us everywhere
But we never will be found
Band on the run, band on the run
And the county judge who held a grudge
Will search forever more
For the band on the run, the band on the run
Band on the run (Yeah)
The band on the run (Yeah)
Jojo was a man who thought he was a loner
But he knew it couldn’t last
Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona
For some California grass
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back Jojo
Go home
Get back, get back
Back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Back to where you once belonged, yeah
Oh, get back, Jo
Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman
But she was another man
All the girls around her say she’s got it coming
But she gets it while she can
Oh, get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back Loretta, woo, woo
Go home
Oh, get back, yeah, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Yeah, get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Ooh
Ooh, ooh
Get back, Loretta
Your mommy’s waitin’ for you
Wearin’ her high-heel shoes
And a low-neck sweater
Get back home, Loretta
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Oh, get back, get back
Get back, oh yeah
When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree
There will be an answer, let it be
For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be
And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me
Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
When you were young and your heart was an open book
You used to say: Live and let live
(You know you did, you know you did, you know you did)
But if this ever changing world in which we’re living
Makes you give in and cry
Say: Live and let die
(Live and let die)
Live and let die
(Live and let die)
What does it matter to you?
When you got a job to do
You got to do it well
You got to give the other fellow hell
You used to say: Live and let live
(You know you did, you know you did, you know you did)
But if this ever changing world in which we’re living
Makes you give in and cry
Say: Live and let die
(Live and let die)
Live and let die
(Live and let die)
Hey Jude, don’t make it bad.
Take a sad song and make it better.
Remember to let her into your heart,
Then you can start to make it better.
Hey Jude, don’t be afraid.
You were made to go out and get her.
The minute you let her under your skin,
Then you begin to make it better.
And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain,
Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders.
For well you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool
By making his world a little colder.
Hey Jude, don’t let me down.
You have found her, now go and get her.
Remember to let her into your heart,
Then you can start to make it better.
So let it out and let it in, hey Jude, begin,
You’re waiting for someone to perform with.
And don’t you know that it’s just you, hey Jude, you’ll do,
The movement you need is on your shoulder.
Hey Jude, don’t make it bad.
Take a sad song and make it better.
Remember to let her under your skin,
Then you’ll begin to make it
Better better better better better better, oh.
Na na na nananana, nananana, hey Jude…
I’ve got a feeling
A feeling deep inside
Oh yeah
Oh yeah, that’s right
I’ve got a feeling
A feeling I can’t hide
Oh no, no
Oh no
Oh no
Yeah, yeah
I’ve got a feeling, yeah
Oh please believe me
I’d hate to miss the train
Oh yeah, yeah
Oh yeah
And if you leave me
I won’t be late again
Oh no
Oh no
Oh no
Yeah, yeah
I’ve got a feeling, yeah
I’ve got a feeling
All these years, I’ve been wanderin’ around
Wonderin’ how come nobody told me
All that I been lookin’ for was somebody who looked like you
Ooh, I’ve got a feeling
That keeps me on my toes
Oh yeah
Oh yeah
I’ve got a feeling
I think that everybody knows
Oh yeah
Oh yeah
Oh yeah
Yeah, yeah
I’ve got a feeling, yeah
Yeah
Everybody had a hard year
Everybody had a good time
Everybody had a wet dream
Everybody saw the sunshine
Oh yeah (oh yeah)
Oh yeah, oh yeah (yeah)
Everybody had a good year
Everybody let their hair down
Everybody pulled their socks up (yeah)
Everybody put their foot down
Oh yeah
Yeah
Woo
I’ve got a feeling (everybody had a good year)
A feeling deep inside (everybody had a hard time)
Oh yeah (everybody had a wet dream)
Oh yeah (everybody saw the sunshine)
I’ve got a feeling (everybody had a good year)
A feeling I can’t hide (everybody let their hair down)
Oh no (everybody pulled their socks up)
Oh no, no (everybody put their foot down, oh yeah)
Yeah, yeah
I’ve got a feeling (oh yeah)
I’ve got a feeling (oh yeah)
I’ve got a feeling
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
(Oh my soul, so hard)
You say it’s your birthday
It’s my birthday too, yeah
They say it’s you birthday
We’re gonna have a good time
I’m glad it’s your birthday
Happy birthday to you
Yes we’re going to a party, party
Yes we’re going to a party, party
Yes we’re going to a party, party
I would like you to dance (birthday)
Take a cha-cha-cha-chance (birthday)
I would like you to dance (birthday)
Ooo, dance, yeah
I would like you to dance (birthday)
Take a cha-cha-cha-chance (birthday)
I would like you to dance (birthday)
Ooo, dance
You say it’s your birthday
It’s my birthday too, yeah
They say it’s you birthday
We’re gonna have a good time
I’m glad it’s your birthday
Happy birthday to you
Happy birthday to you
It was 20 years ago today
Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play
They’ve been going in and out of style
But they’re guaranteed to raise a smile
So may I introduce to you
The act you’ve known for all these years
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
We’re Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
We hope you will enjoy the show
We’re Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Sit back and let the evening go
Sgt. Pepper’s lonely, Sgt. Pepper’s lonely
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
It’s wonderful to be here
It’s certainly a thrill
You’re such a lovely audience
We’d like to take you home with us
We’d love to take you home
I don’t really want to stop the show
But I thought you might like to know
That the singer’s gonna sing a song
And he wants you all to sing along
So let me introduce to you
The one and only Billy Shears
And Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Yeah
I got blisters on my fingers!
When I get to the bottom
I go back to the top of the slide
Where I stop and I turn
And I go for a ride
Till I get to the bottom
And I see you again
Yeah, yeah, yeah, hey
Do you?
Don’t you want me to love you?
I’m coming down fast
But I’m miles above you
Tell me, tell me
Come on, tell me the answer
You may be a lover
But you ain’t no dancer
Helter skelter, helter skelter
Helter skelter
Oh, look out!
Will you?
Won’t you want me to make you?
I’m coming down fast
But don’t let me break you
Tell me, tell me, tell me the answer
You may be a lover
But you ain’t no dancer
Helter skelter, helter skelter
Helter skelter
Look out, because here she comes
Here she comes
When I get to the bottom
I go back to the top of the slide
And I stop and I turn
And I go for a ride
‘Till I get to the bottom
And I see you again
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Well do you?
Don’t you want me to make you?
I’m coming down fast
But don’t let me break you
Tell me, tell me, tell me the answer
You may be a lover
But you ain’t no dancer
Helter skelter, helter skelter
Helter skelter
Yeah, but now here she comes
She’s coming down fast
Coming down fast
Yes she’s coming down, coming down
Coming down fast
She’s coming down, coming down
Coming down fast
She’s coming down, coming down
Coming down, coming down fast
She’s coming down, coming down
Coming down fast
Yes she is coming down fast
She’s coming down, coming down
Coming down fast
Helter skelter, helter skelter
Helter skelter
She’s coming down fast
Look out!
Once, there was a way
To get back homeward
Once, there was a way
To get back home
Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry
And I will sing a lullaby
Golden slumbers fill your eyes
Smiles awake you when you rise
Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry
And I will sing a lullaby
Once, there was a way
To get back homeward
Once, there was a way
To get back home
Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry
And I will sing a lullaby
Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight
Carry that weight a long time
Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight
Carry that weight a long time
I never give you my pillow
I only send you my invitations
And in the middle of the celebrations, I break down
Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight
Carry that weight a long time
Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight
Carry that weight a long time
Oh yeah, alright
Are you going to be in my dreams tonight?
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
Love you, love you
And in the end
The love you take
Is equal to the love you make
