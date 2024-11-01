Las letras de todas las canciones que Paul McCartney tocaría en el estadio El Campín

Sin dudas, este 1 de noviembre Paul McCartney protagonizará una noche histórica para la música en Colombia. El exBeatle volverá a presentarse en Bogotá más de 10 años después, con un show que promete ser histórico.

Los fanáticos de Paul se congregarán en el estadio El Campín, con el objetivo de aclamar a un histórico músico que se perfila en lo que podría ser uno de los últimos tours de su carrera.

Más noticias: Paul McCartney en Bogotá: estos son los cierres y desvíos para el concierto del exBeatle

McCartney prepara un setlist de más de 30 canciones, y aquí le traemos cada uno de ellos, con su letra incluida para que las cante a todo pulmón.

Las letras del setlist de Paul McCartney en Bogotá

Basados en el último setlist tocado por Paul McCartney, el pasado 27 de octubre en Lima, la lista de canciones sería la siguiente:

A Hard Day’s Night

Junior’s Farm

Letting Go

Drive My Car

Got to Get You Into My Life

Come On To Me

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

In Spite of All the Danger

Love Me Do

Dance Tonight

Blackbird

Here Today

Now and Then

New

Lady Madonna

Jet

Being for the Benefir of Mr. Kite!

Something

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Band on the Run

Get Back

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

I’ve Got a Feeling

Birthday

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End

Más noticias: ¿Va a llover? Este es el pronóstico del clima para el concierto de Paul McCartney en Bogotá

Acá le dejamos cada una de las letras

A Hard Day’s Night

It’s been a hard day’s night, and I been working like a dog

It’s been a hard day’s night, I should be sleeping like a log But when I get home to you I find the things that you do Will make me feel alright You know I work all day to get you money to buy you things And it’s worth it just to hear you say you’re going to give me everything So why on earth should I moan, ‘cause when I get you alone You know I feel OK When I’m home everything seems to be right When I’m home feeling you holding me tight, tight It’s been a hard day’s night, and I been working like a dog It’s been a hard day’s night, I should be sleeping like a log But when I get home to you I find the things that you do Will make me feel alright, ow So why on earth should I moan, ‘cause when I get you alone You know I feel OK When I’m home everything seems to be right When I’m home feeling you holding me tight, tight It’s been a hard day’s night, and I been working like a dog It’s been a hard day’s night, I should be sleeping like a log But when I get home to you I find the things that you do Will make me feel alright You know I feel alright You know I feel alright Junior’s Farm One, two, three, four Huh Oh, you should have seen me with the poker man I had a honey and I made a grand Just in the nick of time I looked at his hand Oh, I was talking to an Eskimo Said, he was hoping for a fall of snow When up popped a sea lion, ready to go Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low Low life, high life, oh, let’s go Take me down to Junior’s Farm Take me down to Jimmy Oh, yeah At the Houses of Parliament Everybody’s talking about the President We all chipped in for a bag of cement Bloody Hardy should have had more sense He bought a gee-gee and he jumped the fence All for the sake of a couple of pence Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low Low life, high life, oh, let’s go Take me down to Junior’s Farm Let’s go, let’s go Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low Low life, high life, oh, let’s go Take me down to Junior’s Farm Everybody’s tagging along Hey, yeah Oh, yeah Uh, huh Huh-huh I took my bag into a grocer’s store The price is higher than my time before Old man asked me why is it more? I said, «You should have seen me with the poker man» I had a honey and I bet a grand Just in the nick of time I looked at his hand Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low Low life, high life, oh, let’s go Take me down to Junior’s Farm Junior’s Farm, let’s go, let’s go Down to Junior’s Farm where I wanna lay low Low life, high life, oh, let’s go Take me down to Junior’s Farm (down to Junior’s Farm) Everybody’s tag along (you’ve to tag along) Take me down to Junior’s Farm Ooh, yeah Ow! (Oh, oh, oh) Take me back, take me back I wanna go back, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh Letting Go

Ah, she tastes like wine

Such a human being so divine

Oh she feels like sun

Mother nature look at what you’ve done

Oh I feel like letting go

Oh I feel like letting go.

Ah, she looks like snow

I want to put her in a broadway show

Ah she’ll dance and dine

Like a lucifer she’ll always shine

Oh I feel like letting go

Oh I feel like letting go.

Oh I feel like letting go.

Ah, she sings it so

I want to put her on the radio

One day and there you are

Ladies and gentleman

A brand new star.

Oh I feel like letting go

Drive My Car

Asked a girl what she wanted to be

She said baby, «Can’t you see

I want to be famous, a star on the screen

But you can do something in between»

Baby you can drive my car

Yes I’m gonna be a star

Baby you can drive my car

And maybe I love you

I told a girl that my prospects were good

And she said baby, «It’s understood

Working for peanuts is all very fine

But I can show you a better time»

Baby you can drive my car

Yes I’m gonna be a star

Baby you can drive my car

And maybe I love you

Beep beep’m beep beep yeah

Baby you can drive my car

Yes I’m gonna be a star

Baby you can drive my car

And maybe I love you

I told that girl I can start right away

And she said, «Listen baby I got something to say

I got no car and it’s breaking my heart

But I’ve found a driver and that’s a start»

Baby you can drive my car

Yes I’m gonna be a star

Baby you can drive my car

And maybe I love you

Beep beep’m beep beep yeah

Beep beep’m beep beep yeah

Beep beep’m beep beep yeah

Beep beep’m beep beep yeah

Got to Get You Into My Life

Got to get you into my life, into my life

Got to get you into my life, into my life

Got to get you into my life, into my life

Got to get you into my life, into my life

Got to get you into my life, into my life

I was alone, I took a ride

Didn’t know what I would find there

Another road where maybe I

Could see another sign there

Ooh, and then I suddenly see you

Ooh, and did I tell you that I need you

Every single day of my life?

You didn’t run, you didn’t lie

You knew I wanna hold you

And had you gone, you knew in time

We’d meet again for I had told you

Ooh, you were meant to be near me

Ooh, I really want for you to hear me

Say we’ll be together everyday

Got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life)

Got to get you in, got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life, yeah)

Got to get you into my life

Got to get you in to my, got to get you into my life

Got to get you into my life

Ooh, then I suddenly see you

Ooh, did I tell you that I need you

Every single day of my life?

Got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life)

Got to get you in, got to get you into my life (my life)

Got to get you into my life (got to get you into my life, yeah)

Got to get you into my life

Got to get you in, got to get you in

Got to get you in, got to get you in

Into my life

Got to get you into my life

Got to get you in, got to get you in

Got to get you in, got to get you in

Into my life

Got to get you into my life

Come On To Me

I saw you flash a smile, that seemed to me to say

You wanted so much more than casual conversation

I swear I caught a look before you turned away

Now I don’t see the point resisting your temptation

Did you come on to me, will I come on to you?

If you come on to me, will I come on to you?

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do-do-do, do

I don’t think I can wait like I’m supposed to do

How soon can we arrange a formal introduction?

We need to find a place where we can be alone

To spend some special time without an interruption

If you come on to me, will I come on to you?

If you come on to me, will I come on to you?

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do-do-do, do, yeah

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do, do, do-do, do

Do, do-do-do, do

Before you grab your coat, I’ll try to be discrete

You know we can’t be seen exchanging information

Well, I saw you flash a smile, that seemed to me to say

You wanted so much more than casual conversation

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

If you come on to me, will I come on to you?

If you come on to me, will I come on to you?

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

Yes I will, yes I will, yes I will now

Yes I will, yes I will, yes I will now, uh-huh

If you, if come on to me (yeah), then I’ll come on to you

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

Yeah, yeah, yeah (if you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (if you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you)

If you come on to me, then I’ll come on to you

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’ll come on to you whoo!

Let Me Roll It

You gave me something, I understand

You gave me loving in the palm of my hand

I can’t tell you how I feel

My heart is like a wheel

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

I want to tell you and now’s the time

I want to tell you that you’re going to be mine

I can’t tell you how I feel

My heart is like a wheel

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

I can’t tell you how I feel

My heart is like a wheel

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

You gave me something, I understand

You gave me loving in the palm of my hand

I can’t tell you how I feel

My heart is like a wheel

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

Let me roll it

Let me roll it to you

Getting Better

It’s getting better all the time

I used to get mad at my school (no, I can’t complain)

The teachers who taught me weren’t cool (no, I can’t complain)

You’re holding me down (ah-ah)

Turning me ‘round (oh-oh)

Filling me up with your rules (fool, you fool)

I’ve got to admit it’s getting better (better)

A little better all the time (it can’t get no worse)

I have to admit it’s getting better (better)

It’s getting better

Since you’ve been mine

Me used to be angry young man

Me hiding me head in the sand

You gave me the word, I finally heard

I’m doing the best that I can

I’ve got to admit it’s getting better (better)

A little better all the time (it can’t get no worse)

I have to admit it’s getting better (better)

It’s getting better

Since you’ve been mine

Getting so much better all the time

It’s getting better all the time

Better, better, better

It’s getting better all the time

Better, better, better

I used to be cruel to my woman

I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved

Man, I was mean but I’m changing my scene

And I’m doing the best that I can (fool, you fool)

I admit it’s getting better (better)

A little better all the time (it can’t get no worse)

Yes, I admit it’s getting better (better)

It’s getting better

Since you’ve been mine

Getting so much better all the time

It’s getting better all the time

Better, better, better

It’s getting better all the time

Better, better, better

Getting so much better all the time

Let ‘Em In

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Do me a favor

Open the door and let ‘em in

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Do me a favor

Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah, let ‘em in

Sister Suzie, brother John

Martin Luther, Phil and Don

Brother Michael, auntie Gin

Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah

Sister Suzie, brother John

Martin Luther, Phil and Don

Uncle Ernie, auntie Gin

Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Do me a favor

Open the door and let ‘em in, ooh yeah, let ‘em in

Sister Suzie, brother John

Martin Luther, Phil and Don

Uncle Earnie, uncle Lin

Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Someone’s knockin’ at the door

Somebody’s ringin’ the bell

Do me a favor

Open the door and let ‘em in, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

My Valentine

What if it rained?

We didn’t care

She said that someday soon

The sun was gonna shine.

And she was right,

This love of mine,

My Valentine

As days and nights,

Would pass me by

I tell myself that i was waiting for a sign

Then she appeared,

A love so fine,

My Valentine

And i will love her for life

And i will never let a day go by

Without remembering the reasons why

She makes me certain

That i can fly

And so i do,

Without a care

I know that someday soon the sun is gonna shine

And she’ll be there

This love of mine

My Valentine

What if it rained?

We didn’t care.

She said that someday soon

The sun was gonna shine

And she was right

This love of mine,

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Oh, no one ever left alive

In nineteen hundred and eighty-five, will ever do

She may be right, she may be fine

She may get love, but she won’t get mine, ‘cause I got you

Oh, I-

Oh, I-

Well, I just can’t get enough of that sweet stuff

My little lady gets behind

Shake it

Baby, don’t break it

Oh, my mama said the time would come

When I would find myself in love with you

I didn’t think, I never dreamed

That I would be around to see it all come true

Oh, I-

Oh, I-

Well, I just can’t get enough of that sweet stuff

My little lady gets behind, yeah

Oh, no one ever left alive

In nineteen hundred and eighty-five, will ever do

Well, she may be right, she may be fine

She may get love, but she won’t get mine, ‘cause I got you

Oh, I-

Oh, I-

Well, I just can’t get enough of that sweet stuff

My little lady left behind

Band on the run

Band on the run

Band on the run

Maybe I’m Amazed

Maybe I’m amazed at the way you love me all the time

And maybe I’m afraid of the way I love you

Maybe I’m amazed at the way you pulled me out of time

And hung me on a line

And maybe I’m amazed at the way I really need you

Maybe I’m a man, maybe I’m a lonely man

Who’s in the middle of something

That he doesn’t really understand

Maybe I’m a man, and maybe you’re the only woman

Who could ever help me

Baby, won’t you help me to understand? Ooh

Maybe I’m a man, maybe I’m a lonely man

Who’s in the middle of something

That he doesn’t really understand

Maybe I’m a man, and maybe you’re the only woman

Who could ever help me

Baby, won’t you help me to understand? Ooh

Maybe I’m amazed at the way you’re with me all the time

And maybe I’m afraid of the way I leave you

Maybe I’m amazed at the way you help me sing my song

Right me when I’m wrong

And maybe I’m amazed at the way I really need you

I’ve Just Seen a Face

I’ve just seen a face

I can’t forget the time or place

Where we just met

She’s just the girl for me

And I want all the world to see

We’ve met, mm-mm-mm-m’mm-mm

Had it been another day

I might have looked the other way

And I’d have never been aware

But as it is I’ll dream of her

Tonight, di-di-di-di’n’di

Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’

And she keeps callin’

Me back again

I have never known

The like of this, I’ve been alone

And I have missed things

And kept out of sight

But other girls were never quite

Like this, di-di-di-di’n’di

Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’

And she keeps callin’

Me back again

Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’

And she keeps callin’

Me back again

I’ve just seen a face

I can’t forget the time or place

Where we just met

She’s just the girl for me

And I want all the world to see

We’ve met, mm-mm-mm-di-di-di

Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’

And she keeps callin’

Me back again

Fallin’, yes, I am fallin’

And she keeps callin’

Me back again

Oh, fallin’, yes, I am fallin’

And she keeps callin’

Me back again

In Spite of All the Danger

In spite of all the danger

In spite of all that may be (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I’ll do anything for you

Anything you want me to

If you’ll be true to me (Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)

In spite of all the heartache

That you may cause me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I’ll do anything for you

Anything you want me to

If you’ll be true to me (Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah)

I’ll look after you

Like I’ve never done before

I’ll keep all the others

From knocking at your door

In spite of all the danger

In spite of all that may be (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I’ll do anything for you

Anything you want me to

If you’ll be true to me (Wah, ah, ah, ah)

In spite of all the heartache

That you may cause me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I’ll do anything for you

Anything you want me to

If you’ll be true to me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I’ll do anything for you

Anything you want me to

If you’ll be true to me

Love Me Do

Love, love me do

You know I love you

I’ll always be true

So please, love me do

Whoa, love me do

Love, love me do

You know I love you

I’ll always be true

So please, love me do

Whoa, love me do

Someone to love

Somebody new

Someone to love

Someone like you

Love, love me do

You know I love you

I’ll always be true

So please, love me do

Whoa, love me do

Love, love me do

You know I love you

I’ll always be true

So please, love me do

Whoa, love me do

Yeah, love me do

Whoa, oh, love me do

Yeah, love me do

Dance Tonight

Everybody gonna dance tonight

Everybody gonna feel alright

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Everybody gonna dance around

Everybody gonna hit the ground

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Well you can come on to my place if you want to

You can do anything you want to do

Everybody gonna dance tonight

Everybody gonna feel alright

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Well you can come on to my place if you want to

You can do anything you want to do

Everybody gonna stamp their feet

Everybody’s gonna feel the beat

Everybody wonna dance around tonight

Everybody’s gonna dance tonight

Everybody gonna feel alright

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Everybody gonna jump and shout

Everybody gonna sing it out

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Well you can come on to my place if you want to

You can do anything you want to do

Everybody gonna dance tonight

Everybody gonna feel alright

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Everybody gonna dance around tonight

Everybody gonna feel alright tonight

Blackbird

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to be free

Blackbird fly

Blackbird fly

Into the light of a dark, black night

Blackbird fly

Blackbird fly

Into the light of a dark, black night

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life, you were only waiting for this moment to arise

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Here Today

And if I said I really knew you well

What would your answer be

If you were here today? Ooh

Here today

Well, knowing you, you’d probably laugh

And say that we were worlds apart

If you were here today, ooh

Here today

But as for me

I still remember how it was before

And I am holding back the tears no more

Ooh, I love you, ooh

What about the time we met? (What about the time we met?)

Well, I suppose that you could say that we were playing hard to get

Didn’t understand a thing

But we could always sing

What about the night we cried? (What about the night we cried?)

Because there wasn’t any reason left to keep it all inside?

Never understood a word

But you were always there with a smile

And if I say I really loved you

And was glad you came along

Then you were here today, ooh

For you were in my song, ooh

Here today

Now and Then

One, two, three

I know it’s true

It’s all because of you

And if I make it through

It’s all because of you

And now and then

If we must start again

Well, we will know for sure

That I will love you

Now and then

I miss you

Oh, now and then

I want you to be there for me

Always to return to me

I know it’s true

It’s all because of you

And if you go away

I know you’ll never stay

Now and then

I miss you

Oh, now and then

I want you to be there for me

I know it’s true

It’s all because of you

And if I make it through

It’s all because of you

New

Don’t look at me

It’s way too soon to see

What’s gonna be

Don’t look at me

All my life

I never knew

What I could be, what I could do

Then we were new

You came along and made my life a song

One lucky day, you came along

Just in time

Well, I was searching for a rhyme

You came along

Then we were new

We can do what we want

We can live as we choose

You see there’s no guarantee

We got nothing to lose

Don’t look at me

I can’t deny the truth

It’s plain to see

Don’t look at me

All my life

I never knew

What I could be, what I could do

Then we were new

We can do what we want

We can live as we choose

You see there’s no guarantee

We got nothing to lose

Don’t look at me

It’s way too soon to see

What’s gonna be

Don’t look at me

All my life

I never knew

What I could be, what I could do

Then we were new

Then we were new

Now we are new

Lady Madonna

Lady Madonna, children at your feet

Wonder how you manage to make ends meet

Who finds the money when you pay the rent?

Did you think that money was heaven sent?

Friday night arrives without a suitcase

Sunday morning creeping like a nun

Monday’s child has learned to tie his bootlace

See how they run

Lady Madonna, baby at your breast

Wonders how you manage to feed the rest

See how they run

Lady Madonna lying on the bed

Listen to the music playing in your head (head)

Tuesday afternoon is never ending

Wednesday morning papers didn’t come

Thursday night, your stockings needed mending

See how they run

Lady Madonna, children at your feet

Wonder how you manage to make ends meet

Jet

Jet, Jet

Jet, I can almost remember their funny faces

That time you told them you that were going to be marrying soon

And, Jet, I thought the only lonely place was on the Moon

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Jet, was your father as bold as the sergeant major?

How come he told you that you were hardly old enough yet?

And, Jet, I thought the major was a lady suffragette

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ah, Mater want Jet to always love me

Ah, Mater, want Jet to always love me

Ah, Mater, much later

Jet

And, Jet, I thought the major was a lady suffragette

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Ah, Mater, want Jet to always love me

Ah, Mater, want Jet to always love me

Ah, Mater, much later

Jet, with the wind in your hair of a thousand laces

Climb on the back and we’ll go for a ride in the sky

And, Jet, I thought that the major was a little lady suffragette

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

And, Jet, you know I thought you was a little lady suffragette

Jet, oooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

A little lady

My little lady, yes, oh

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

For the benefit of Mr. Kite

There will be a show tonight

On trampoline

The Hendersons will all be there

Late of Pablo Fanque’s Fair

What a scene

Over men and horses, hoops and garters

Lastly, through a hog’s head of real fire

In this way Mr. K will challenge the world

The celebrated Mr. K.

Performs his feat on Saturday

At Bishop’s Gate

The Hendersons will dance and sing

As Mr. Kite flies through the ring

Don’t be late!

Misters K. and H. assure the public

Their production will be second to none

And, of course, Henry the horse dances the waltz

The band begins at ten to six

When Mr. K. performs his tricks

Without a sound

And Mr. H. will demonstrate

Ten somersets he’ll undertake

On solid ground

Having been some days in preparation

A splendid time is guaranteed for all

And tonight Mr. Kite is topping the bill

Something

Something in the way she moves

Attracts me like no other lover

Something in the way she woos me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

Somewhere in her smile she knows

That I don’t need no other lover

Something in her style that shows me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

You’re asking me will my love grow

I don’t know, I don’t know

You stick around now it may show

I don’t know, I don’t know

Something in the way she knows

And all I have to do is think of her

Something in the things she shows me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Your song, take one

And you made it jumbo band

Desmond has a barrow in the marketplace

Molly is the singer in a band

Desmond says to Molly, «Girl, I like your face»

And Molly says this as she takes him by the hand

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Desmond takes a trolley to the jeweler’s store

Buys a twenty carat golden ring

Takes it back to Molly waiting at the door

And when he gives it to her she begins to sing

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

In a couple of years

They have built a home sweet home

With a couple of kids running in the yard

Of Desmond and Molly Jones

Happy ever after in the market place

Desmond lets the children lend a hand

Molly stays at home and does her pretty face

And in the evening she still sings it with the band

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

In a couple of years

They have built a home sweet home

With a couple of kids running in the yard

Of Desmond and Molly Jones

Happy ever after in the market place

Desmond lets the children lend a hand

Molly stays at home and does a pretty face

And in the evening she still sings it with the band

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da

Life goes on, bra

La-la, how the life goes on

Ob-la-di-bla-da

Ob-la-di-bla-da, brother

Band on the Run

Stuck inside these four walls

Sent inside forever

Never seeing no one

Nice again

Like you, Mama

You, Mama

You

If I ever get out of here

Thought of giving it all away

To a registered charity

All I need is a pint a day

If I ever get outta here

(If we ever get outta here)

Well, the rain exploded with a mighty crash

As we fell into the sun

And the first one said to the second one there

«I hope you’re having fun»

Band on the run, band on the run

And the jailer man and sailor Sam

Were searching everyone

For the band on the run, band on the run

For the band on the run, band on the run

Well, the undertaker drew a heavy sigh

Seeing no one else had come

And a bell was ringing in the village square

For the rabbits on the run

Band on the run, band on the run

And the jailer man and sailor Sam

Were searching everyone

For the band on the run, band on the run

Yeah, the band on the run

The band on the run

Band on the run

Band on the run

Well, the night was falling as the desert world

Began to settle down

In the town they’re searching for us everywhere

But we never will be found

Band on the run, band on the run

And the county judge who held a grudge

Will search forever more

For the band on the run, the band on the run

Band on the run (Yeah)

The band on the run (Yeah)

Get Back

Jojo was a man who thought he was a loner

But he knew it couldn’t last

Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona

For some California grass

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back Jojo

Go home

Get back, get back

Back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Back to where you once belonged, yeah

Oh, get back, Jo

Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman

But she was another man

All the girls around her say she’s got it coming

But she gets it while she can

Oh, get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back Loretta, woo, woo

Go home

Oh, get back, yeah, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Yeah, get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Ooh

Ooh, ooh

Get back, Loretta

Your mommy’s waitin’ for you

Wearin’ her high-heel shoes

And a low-neck sweater

Get back home, Loretta

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Oh, get back, get back

Get back, oh yeah

Let It Be

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be

And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me

Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Live and Let Die

When you were young and your heart was an open book

You used to say: Live and let live

(You know you did, you know you did, you know you did)

But if this ever changing world in which we’re living

Makes you give in and cry

Say: Live and let die

(Live and let die)

Live and let die

(Live and let die)

What does it matter to you?

When you got a job to do

You got to do it well

You got to give the other fellow hell

You used to say: Live and let live

(You know you did, you know you did, you know you did)

But if this ever changing world in which we’re living

Makes you give in and cry

Say: Live and let die

(Live and let die)

Live and let die

(Live and let die)

Hey Jude

Hey Jude, don’t make it bad.

Take a sad song and make it better.

Remember to let her into your heart,

Then you can start to make it better.

Hey Jude, don’t be afraid.

You were made to go out and get her.

The minute you let her under your skin,

Then you begin to make it better.

And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain,

Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders.

For well you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool

By making his world a little colder.

Hey Jude, don’t let me down.

You have found her, now go and get her.

Remember to let her into your heart,

Then you can start to make it better.

So let it out and let it in, hey Jude, begin,

You’re waiting for someone to perform with.

And don’t you know that it’s just you, hey Jude, you’ll do,

The movement you need is on your shoulder.

Hey Jude, don’t make it bad.

Take a sad song and make it better.

Remember to let her under your skin,

Then you’ll begin to make it

Better better better better better better, oh.

Na na na nananana, nananana, hey Jude…

I’ve Got a Feeling

I’ve got a feeling

A feeling deep inside

Oh yeah

Oh yeah, that’s right

I’ve got a feeling

A feeling I can’t hide

Oh no, no

Oh no

Oh no

Yeah, yeah

I’ve got a feeling, yeah

Oh please believe me

I’d hate to miss the train

Oh yeah, yeah

Oh yeah

And if you leave me

I won’t be late again

Oh no

Oh no

Oh no

Yeah, yeah

I’ve got a feeling, yeah

I’ve got a feeling

All these years, I’ve been wanderin’ around

Wonderin’ how come nobody told me

All that I been lookin’ for was somebody who looked like you

Ooh, I’ve got a feeling

That keeps me on my toes

Oh yeah

Oh yeah

I’ve got a feeling

I think that everybody knows

Oh yeah

Oh yeah

Oh yeah

Yeah, yeah

I’ve got a feeling, yeah

Yeah

Everybody had a hard year

Everybody had a good time

Everybody had a wet dream

Everybody saw the sunshine

Oh yeah (oh yeah)

Oh yeah, oh yeah (yeah)

Everybody had a good year

Everybody let their hair down

Everybody pulled their socks up (yeah)

Everybody put their foot down

Oh yeah

Yeah

Woo

I’ve got a feeling (everybody had a good year)

A feeling deep inside (everybody had a hard time)

Oh yeah (everybody had a wet dream)

Oh yeah (everybody saw the sunshine)

I’ve got a feeling (everybody had a good year)

A feeling I can’t hide (everybody let their hair down)

Oh no (everybody pulled their socks up)

Oh no, no (everybody put their foot down, oh yeah)

Yeah, yeah

I’ve got a feeling (oh yeah)

I’ve got a feeling (oh yeah)

I’ve got a feeling

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(Oh my soul, so hard)

Birthday

You say it’s your birthday

It’s my birthday too, yeah

They say it’s you birthday

We’re gonna have a good time

I’m glad it’s your birthday

Happy birthday to you

Yes we’re going to a party, party

Yes we’re going to a party, party

Yes we’re going to a party, party

I would like you to dance (birthday)

Take a cha-cha-cha-chance (birthday)

I would like you to dance (birthday)

Ooo, dance, yeah

I would like you to dance (birthday)

Take a cha-cha-cha-chance (birthday)

I would like you to dance (birthday)

Ooo, dance

You say it’s your birthday

It’s my birthday too, yeah

They say it’s you birthday

We’re gonna have a good time

I’m glad it’s your birthday

Happy birthday to you

Happy birthday to you

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

It was 20 years ago today

Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play

They’ve been going in and out of style

But they’re guaranteed to raise a smile

So may I introduce to you

The act you’ve known for all these years

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

We’re Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

We hope you will enjoy the show

We’re Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Sit back and let the evening go

Sgt. Pepper’s lonely, Sgt. Pepper’s lonely

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

It’s wonderful to be here

It’s certainly a thrill

You’re such a lovely audience

We’d like to take you home with us

We’d love to take you home

I don’t really want to stop the show

But I thought you might like to know

That the singer’s gonna sing a song

And he wants you all to sing along

So let me introduce to you

The one and only Billy Shears

And Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Yeah

Helter Skelter

I got blisters on my fingers!

When I get to the bottom

I go back to the top of the slide

Where I stop and I turn

And I go for a ride

Till I get to the bottom

And I see you again

Yeah, yeah, yeah, hey

Do you?

Don’t you want me to love you?

I’m coming down fast

But I’m miles above you

Tell me, tell me

Come on, tell me the answer

You may be a lover

But you ain’t no dancer

Helter skelter, helter skelter

Helter skelter

Oh, look out!

Will you?

Won’t you want me to make you?

I’m coming down fast

But don’t let me break you

Tell me, tell me, tell me the answer

You may be a lover

But you ain’t no dancer

Helter skelter, helter skelter

Helter skelter

Look out, because here she comes

Here she comes

When I get to the bottom

I go back to the top of the slide

And I stop and I turn

And I go for a ride

‘Till I get to the bottom

And I see you again

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Well do you?

Don’t you want me to make you?

I’m coming down fast

But don’t let me break you

Tell me, tell me, tell me the answer

You may be a lover

But you ain’t no dancer

Helter skelter, helter skelter

Helter skelter

Yeah, but now here she comes

She’s coming down fast

Coming down fast

Yes she’s coming down, coming down

Coming down fast

She’s coming down, coming down

Coming down fast

She’s coming down, coming down

Coming down, coming down fast

She’s coming down, coming down

Coming down fast



Yes she is coming down fast

She’s coming down, coming down

Coming down fast

Helter skelter, helter skelter

Helter skelter

She’s coming down fast

Look out!

Golden Slumbers

Once, there was a way

To get back homeward

Once, there was a way

To get back home

Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry

And I will sing a lullaby

Golden slumbers fill your eyes

Smiles awake you when you rise

Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry

And I will sing a lullaby

Once, there was a way

To get back homeward

Once, there was a way

To get back home

Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry

And I will sing a lullaby

Carry That Weight

Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight

Carry that weight a long time

Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight

Carry that weight a long time

I never give you my pillow

I only send you my invitations

And in the middle of the celebrations, I break down

Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight

Carry that weight a long time

Boy, you’re gonna carry that weight

Carry that weight a long time

The End

Oh yeah, alright

Are you going to be in my dreams tonight?

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

Love you, love you

And in the end

The love you take

Is equal to the love you make