Falleció Andy Rourke, bajista de The Smiths, por cáncer de páncreas

Andy Rourke // Foto: Getty Images

Quien anunció la tragica noticia fue Johnny Marr, guitarrista del grupo.

Laura Daza Díaz

Falleció el legendario bajista de The Smiths Andy Rourke tras una larga lucha contra el cáncer de páncreas. Lo anunció el guitarrista del grupo, Johnny Marr en sus redes sociales.

En desarrollo…

