Falleció Andy Rourke, bajista de The Smiths, por cáncer de páncreas

Falleció el legendario bajista de The Smiths Andy Rourke tras una larga lucha contra el cáncer de páncreas. Lo anunció el guitarrista del grupo, Johnny Marr en sus redes sociales.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz

— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023