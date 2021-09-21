Oasis comparte versión de Champagne Supernova en su documental de Knebworth

Aunque los hermanos Gallagher mantienen distancia desde hace años, los momentos de gloria que protagonizaron con Oasis siguen ocupando un lugar de gran importancia para los fanáticos de la banda, por esta razón ya viene en camino el documental ‘Oasis Knebworth 1966’.

En esta oportunidad a través de la cuenta oficial de YouTube de Oasis se compartió la versión de ‘Champagne Supernova’ que hizo parte de la actuación de la banda en Knebworth. Además del video, la banda también compartió un audio que hará parte del documental que llegará en formato CD y LP.

El material también incluirá algunas intervenciones de Noel Gallagher y la opinión de algunos fanáticos que tuvieron la oportunidad de presenciar el show.

‘Oasis Knebworth 1966’ será lanzado el próximo 19 de noviembre a través de Big Brother. Pero esta producción no llegará sola, será un lanzamiento en conjunto con el libro titulado Supersonic: The Complete, Authorised and Uncut Interviews, escrito por Simon Halfon.

"Just read the finished book… Loved it! I was crying laughing at some of the mad shit we got up to!" (NG)

'Supersonic: The Complete, Authorised and Uncut Interviews', by Simon Halfon, is out October 14th!

Pre-order here: 👉 https://t.co/ZI3lOWoGk1 pic.twitter.com/l6h7UoihL1

— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) September 12, 2021