¡Se confirma la sexta temporada de Rick and Morty!

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el co-creador de ‘Rick and Morty’, Dan Harmon, confirmó que habrá una sexta temporada de la exitosa serie, a pesar de que aún no conocemos la quinta.
Muchos de los fanáticos de la serie, creen que Harmon no cayó en cuenta de lo que compartió a través de sus redes, pues pareciera que el anuncio no lo hizo de manera intencional.
En la publicación de Harmon, se ve el guion de la serie ‘Community’, acompañada del siguiente texto:
“Otra cosa mágica de hoy: el guion que estamos leyendo, ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’, es del ex alumno de ‘Community’ y ‘Rick and Morty’, Alex Rubens, que está de vuelta en RaM escribiendo en la sexta temporada”.
Today we Zoom a special reunion table read of the Community episode in which Pierce bestows frozen sperm from his grave. The incredible Walton Goggins can’t make it so Pedro Pascal will play Pierce’s lawyer. He’s on some Disney show where Boba Fett’s in college with Yoda’s niece. In keeping with that theme, the part of Troy will be played by Lando. Yes, for real, the whole gang is back together. We got Horse Girl, we got Card Shark, we got ‘em all. I don’t know the details of when it will be available, but don’t worry about missing it, we’re doing it for you. Also streaming it live could never happen because we have to edit out @yvettenicolebrown’s rants about storming Area 51. One more magical thing about today: the script we’re reading, Cooperative Polygraphy, is by Community and Rick and Morty alum Alex Rubens, who is BACK at RaM writing on season 6. He was wearing a suit in yesterday’s Zoom session because during lunch he was attending a Zoom funeral. Not a joke. Hard to tell jokes from life these days. These are odd times but everybody that worked on the show has been feeling the love and joy from all the rookie and veteran Community fans binging the show on Netflix. I’m going to go take the first pre-table read shower of my life. Sincere love to the fans and the cast, thanks for the best pre-Cody years of my life #sixseasonsandamovie
La publicación de Harmon es la primera mención de los creadores respecto a una sexta temporada, teniendo en cuenta que la cuarta entrega está actualmente emitiéndose en Adult Swim.
Recordemos que el actor Chris Parnell admitió sobre la quinta temporada de la serie que la escritura y los guiones gráficos ya estaban casi listos.