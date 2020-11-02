Robert Smith de The Cure elige sus 30 canciones favoritas de los 80’s

Robert Smith, la voz de The Cure, es una de las figuras más importantes de la música gracias a la contribución que ha hecho a lo largo de los años al rock n roll, ocupando un lugar importante e el desarrollo de la década de los 80’s.

De hecho, es inevitable realizar un listado musical de los 80’s sin incluir al menos una canción de The Cure, banda de vital importancia en la escena del rock en las últimas décadas.

Hablando de la década de los 80’s, The Cure y Robert Smith, en conversación con la revista Far Out, el vocalista organizó un listado de 30 canciones que considera de gran impacto de aquella década, y dentro de ella podemos encontrar a David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Cocteau Twins, My Bloody Valentine, New Order, Pixies, Prince.

Así que afine oído para darle la bienvenida a las 30 canciones elegidas por Robert.

ABC – ‘The Look of Love’

The Associates – ‘Tell Me Easter’s On Friday

Bananarama and Fun Boy Three – ‘It Ain’t What You Do It’s the Way That You Do It’

David Bowie – ‘Let’s Dance’

Kate Bush – ‘Cloudbusting’

Cocteau Twins – ‘Persephone’

Cristina – ‘Things Fall Apart’

Daf – ‘Sex Unter Wasser’

Depeche Mode – ‘Personal Jesus’

Dinosaur Jr – ‘Freak Scene’

Echo and the Bunnymen – ‘The Killing Moon’

Peter Gabriel – ‘Red Rain’

The Human League – ‘Human’

The Jesus and Mary Chain – ‘Some Candy Talking’

Joy Division – ‘The Eternal’

Chaka Khan – ‘I Feel For You’

Madness – ‘Return of the Los Palmas Seven’

Mel and Kim – ‘Respectable’

My Bloody Valentine – ‘Lose My Breath’

New Order – ‘Everything’s Gone Green’

Yoko Ono – ‘Walking on Thin Ice’

The Pixies – ‘Gigantic’

The Pretenders – ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’

Prince – ‘Starfish and Coffee’

Psychedelic Furs – ‘Heaven’

Siouxie and the Banshees – ‘Dear Prudence’

Soft Cell – ‘Tainted Love’

The Sugarcubes – ‘Birthday’

Suzanne Vega – ‘Small Blue Thing’

Tom Waits – ‘In the Neighborhood’