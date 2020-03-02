‘Mike’ de ‘Stranger Things’ revela que ha sido víctima de acoso por parte de adultos

“Cuando tenía 13 años, algunos adultos me siguieron a mi departamento cuando estaba filmando ‘Stranger Things’. La serie acababa de salir, y yo estaba solo. Mientras caminaba más rápido, ellos caminaron más rápido, ya me estaba poniendo un poco nervioso y cuando llegué a la puerta, me dijeron: “Hola, amigo, ¿podemos tomarnos una selfie?’ Y yo dije: “¡No, no puedes tomarte una selfie!, ¿Qué tal si mejor no sigues a los niños?”.