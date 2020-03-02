‘Mike’ de ‘Stranger Things’ revela que ha sido víctima de acoso por parte de adultos

Finn Wolfhard, el joven actor que le da vida a Mike Wheeler en ‘Stranger Thins’, reveló durante una entrevista que ha sido víctima de acoso por parte de adultos.
El actor, que alcanzó el éxito mundial hace cuatro años cuando se lanzó la primera temporada de la serie, afirmó que ya conoció uno de los lados oscuros de la fama:
“Cuando tenía 13 años, algunos adultos me siguieron a mi departamento cuando estaba filmando ‘Stranger Things’. La serie acababa de salir, y yo estaba solo. Mientras caminaba más rápido, ellos caminaron más rápido, ya me estaba poniendo un poco nervioso y cuando llegué a la puerta, me dijeron: “Hola, amigo, ¿podemos tomarnos una selfie?’ Y yo dije: “¡No, no puedes tomarte una selfie!, ¿Qué tal si mejor no sigues a los niños?”.
Esta no ha sido la única situación de acoso por la que ha vivido Wolfhard:
“También siguieron mi taxi y, fuera del taxi, la persona siguió siendo bastante despiadada”
