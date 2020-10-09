Foo Fighters participará en concierto virtual para apoyar la música independiente

Del 16 al 18 de octubre se llevará a cabo el festival Save Our Stages, el cual contará con la participación de Foo Fighters, Portugal. the Man, Rise Against, Black Pumas, The Lumineers y muchos artistas más que apoyarán este evento para salvar los escenarios de música independiente de Estados Unidos.

El festival será presentado por el comediante Reggie Watts y será transmitido a través de YouTube totalmente gratis. Allí, los espectadores podrán realizar la donación que deseen, la cual irá dirigida a NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, un fondo para sedes y promotores independientes de la industria musical.

Troubadour, 9:30 Club, Apollo Theater, Preservation Hall y Whisky A Go Go son algunos de los foros de música independiente que recibirán las donaciones que se recogerán de este evento que contará con la participación de grandes artistas de talla internacional.