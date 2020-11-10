¡Buenas noticias! Sale a la venta álbum en vivo de David Bowie

El próximo 20 de noviembre será el lanzamiento de ‘No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)’, un álbum en vivo del grande David Bowie. Este retrata una de las presentaciones más recordadas del músico inglés durante los 90.

El material fue grabado en Birmingham, como parte del festival Big Twix Mix Show. Este concierto incluye registros de canciones que nunca se habían visto como ‘Jump They Say’ y ‘Strangers When We Meet’.

‘No Trendy Réchauffé’ será el segundo de la serie de lanzamiento ‘Brilliant Live Adventures’. Anteriormente, se lanzó ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’, el cual registró su concierto de 1995 en Dallas.

Cabe recordar que en total se lanzarán seis discos en vivo de David Bowie y esta versión será tanto en CD como en vinilo.