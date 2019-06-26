Korn presenta ‘You’ll Never Find Me’, parte de su nuevo álbum ‘The Nothing’

Después de su The Serenity Of Sufferingde, álbum que presentó en el 2016, Korn volvió con buenas noticias para sus fans y se trata del The Nothing, el nuevo proyecto musical que estará listo para el próximo 13 de septiembre.

Por ahora la banda presentó el single ‘‘You’ll Never Find Me’, la primera canción que hace parte de nuevo álbum.

1. ‘The End Begins’

2. ‘Cold’

3. ‘You’ll Never Find Me’

4. ‘The Darkness Is Revealing’

5. ‘Idiosyncrasy’

6. ‘The Seduction Of Indulgence’

7. ‘Finally Free’

8. ‘Can You Hear Me’

9. ‘The Ringmaster’

10. ‘Gravity Of Discomfort’

11. ‘H@rd3r’

12. ‘This Loss’

13. ‘Surrender To Failure’