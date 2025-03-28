Letra de ‘Up From The Bottom’ nueva canción de Linkin Park con la que anuncian su disco Deluxe
‘Up From The Bottom’ formará parte de la edición ‘Deluxe’ del más reciente álbum de Linkin Park, ‘From Zero’.
‘Up From The Bottom’ fue uno de los grandes anuncios de Linkin Park el pasado 27 de marzo. Esta agrupación brindó una amplia cantidad de sorpresas para todos sus fanáticos en Sudamérica y el mundo.
Particularmente, lo más resaltante fue el anuncio de una nueva serie de shows en países como Argentina, Brasil, Chile, y por supuesto, Colombia.
Sin embargo, también cabe resaltar el lanzamiento de una nueva canción para la banda, como lo fue ‘Up From The Bottom’, y aquí les contamos al respecto.
Linkin Park se prepara por todo lo alto para lo que parece ser el inicio de una nueva era. Esta banda ha brillado de gran manera desde su reunión, con Emily Armstrong como nueva vocalista.
Luego del lanzamiento del ‘From Zero’ como nuevo álbum en noviembre del año pasado, la banda no tendría entre sus planes parar.
Muestra de ello es el lanzamiento de ‘Up From The Bottom’, una canción que destaca como parte de lo que será la versión ‘Deluxe’ de su disco más reciente.
Esta canción fue anunciada desde hace algunas semanas, y formó parte de las novedades que preparó Linkin Park para sus fanáticos el pasado 27 de marzo, como su regreso a Colombia.
‘Up From The Bottom’ ha recibido gran reconocimiento por parte de sus fanáticos, y por ello, aquí les dejamos la letra de este nuevo lanzamiento.
Inside, it feels like I’ve been barely breathing
Feels like air is running out
Inside, I’m stuck here staring at a ceiling
You put up to keep me down, down, down, down, down
Waking up without a name
Open up my eyes knowing nothing is the same
Circling around a drain
As I realize that there’s no one else to blame
You keep me waiting down here, so far below
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
I try escaping, but there’s nowhere to go
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
Each time I hold my fist inside my pocket
Hold my breath until I’m blue
Feels like a knife pushed deep inside a socket (socket)
Bristling, listening to you, you, you, you, you
Waking up without a name
Opening my eyes knowing nothing’s gonna change
Circling around a drain
As I realize that there’s no one else to blame
You keep me waiting down here, so far below
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
I try escaping, but there’s nowhere to go
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
Everybody out, that devil is coming
Poison on his lips and his words mean nothing
Cold like a mountaintop, father never loved him
Mama said he’s bad enough times that it sunk in
Everybody out, that devil is coming
Promise you the world, but he’s always bluffing
Before you even know, it’s a trap you’re stuck in
He’s gone like a ghost, already off running
You keep me waiting down here, so far below
Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom
I try escaping, but there’s nowhere to go
Staring up from the bottom, gotta get out of here
Up from the bottom, gotta get out of here
