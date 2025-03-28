Letra de ‘Up From The Bottom’ nueva canción de Linkin Park con la que anuncian su disco Deluxe

‘Up From The Bottom’ fue uno de los grandes anuncios de Linkin Park el pasado 27 de marzo. Esta agrupación brindó una amplia cantidad de sorpresas para todos sus fanáticos en Sudamérica y el mundo.

Particularmente, lo más resaltante fue el anuncio de una nueva serie de shows en países como Argentina, Brasil, Chile, y por supuesto, Colombia.

Sin embargo, también cabe resaltar el lanzamiento de una nueva canción para la banda, como lo fue ‘Up From The Bottom’, y aquí les contamos al respecto.

El lanzamiento del nuevo éxito de Linkin Park

Linkin Park se prepara por todo lo alto para lo que parece ser el inicio de una nueva era. Esta banda ha brillado de gran manera desde su reunión, con Emily Armstrong como nueva vocalista.

Luego del lanzamiento del ‘From Zero’ como nuevo álbum en noviembre del año pasado, la banda no tendría entre sus planes parar.

Muestra de ello es el lanzamiento de ‘Up From The Bottom’, una canción que destaca como parte de lo que será la versión ‘Deluxe’ de su disco más reciente.

Esta canción fue anunciada desde hace algunas semanas, y formó parte de las novedades que preparó Linkin Park para sus fanáticos el pasado 27 de marzo, como su regreso a Colombia.

‘Up From The Bottom’ ha recibido gran reconocimiento por parte de sus fanáticos, y por ello, aquí les dejamos la letra de este nuevo lanzamiento.

Letra de ‘Up From The Bottom’ de Linkin Park

Inside, it feels like I’ve been barely breathing

Feels like air is running out

Inside, I’m stuck here staring at a ceiling

You put up to keep me down, down, down, down, down

Waking up without a name

Open up my eyes knowing nothing is the same

Circling around a drain

As I realize that there’s no one else to blame

You keep me waiting down here, so far below

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

I try escaping, but there’s nowhere to go

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

Each time I hold my fist inside my pocket

Hold my breath until I’m blue

Feels like a knife pushed deep inside a socket (socket)

Bristling, listening to you, you, you, you, you

Waking up without a name

Opening my eyes knowing nothing’s gonna change

Circling around a drain

As I realize that there’s no one else to blame

You keep me waiting down here, so far below

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

I try escaping, but there’s nowhere to go

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

Everybody out, that devil is coming

Poison on his lips and his words mean nothing

Cold like a mountaintop, father never loved him

Mama said he’s bad enough times that it sunk in

Everybody out, that devil is coming

Promise you the world, but he’s always bluffing

Before you even know, it’s a trap you’re stuck in

He’s gone like a ghost, already off running

You keep me waiting down here, so far below

Staring up from the bottom, up from the bottom

I try escaping, but there’s nowhere to go

Staring up from the bottom, gotta get out of here

Up from the bottom, gotta get out of here