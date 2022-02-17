Transformers anuncia nueva trilogía y serie

Las películas de Transformers generan odios y amores, hay algunos a las que les gustaron, pero muchos más que no son fanáticos de esta trama. Como una forma de reivindicar estas cintas cinematográficas, Paramount anunció una nueva trilogía.

La primera película de la trilogía se llamará ‘Rise of the Beast’, estará ambientada en 1994 y será dirigida por Steven Caple Jr y el actor Peter Cullen. Estarán los actores Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez y Tobe Nwigne.

Además, esta no fue la única noticia sobre la saga, también habrá una serie que se presentará por Nickelodeon y se llamará Transformers: Earthspark.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released theatrically in 2023 and is the first of three new installments. A new animated series from @Nickelodeon arrives this fall. And in 2024, the franchise expands further with a CG animated Transformers theatrical film. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/4FKsliX2Hp

— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022