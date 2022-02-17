X

Noticia

Transformers anuncia nueva trilogía y serie

- 16/02/22

Transformers anuncia nueva trilogía y serie

Foto: crédito Instagram @transformersmovie

Las películas de Transformers generan odios y amores, hay algunos a las que les gustaron, pero muchos más que no son fanáticos de esta trama. Como una forma de reivindicar estas cintas cinematográficas, Paramount anunció una nueva trilogía.

Mire también: ¡Toma mi dinero! El set de LEGO de Super Nintendo que se convierte en Transformer

La primera película de la trilogía se llamará ‘Rise of the Beast’, estará ambientada en 1994 y será dirigida por Steven Caple Jr y el actor Peter Cullen. Estarán los actores Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez y Tobe Nwigne.

Además, esta no fue la única noticia sobre la saga, también habrá una serie que se presentará por Nickelodeon y se llamará Transformers: Earthspark.

Comentarios

Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de Protección de Datos Política de cookies Configuración de Cookies

¿Desea ser el primero en enterarse de las noticias?