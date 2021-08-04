“Highway To Hell” tiene nuevo cover: lo hace Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen y Eddie

Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder y Bruce Springsteen se unieron para hacer lo que mejor saben hacer: música, por esta razón atacaron a un grande y se fueron con un poderoso cover de “Highway To Hell” de AC/DC.

Pero este cover no llegará en solitario, hará parte de “The Atlas Underground Fire”, el nuevo disco del guitarrista de Rage Against The Machine que será publicado el próximo 15 de octubre y el cual será un álbum colaborativo entre Tom y una serie de invitados.

Chris Stapleton, Damian Marley, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram y Mike Posner serán algunos de los músicos invitados a la nueva apuesta de Tom Morello, la cual se traduce en 12 canciones que incluirá el disco que fue creado completamente en pandemia.

Aquí tenemos el tracklist:

Harlem Hellfighter

Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

Night Witch (featuring phem)

Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)