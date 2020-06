James Hetfield saca sus dotes de carpintero y fabrica mesas con fines benéficos

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

During shelter in place, @metallica’s own James Hetfield has used some of his time at home to hone a new creative outlet. He has designed and built a set of handmade end tables, with all the welding and woodwork happening in his own garage. We are raffling them off, and one lucky winner will receive the set, signed and personalized by James! Every $10 donation = 1 entry, and all proceeds benefit #AWMH and our work supporting the welding programs funded by the #MetallicaScholars initiative. Contest ends Tuesday, June 30th. Visit talli.ca/jh-tables to enter. Link in bio. #MetallicaGivesBack