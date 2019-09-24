¿Recuerdan ‘El Resplandor’? Pues volverá a los cines pero en 4K

Los fanáticos del cine del terror y seguidores de Stanley Kubrick serán testigos, una vez más, de lo que será revivir ‘El Resplandor’, ya que en seleccionadas salas de cine será reestrenada una de las historias más emblemáticas de Stephen King pero en formato 4K.

Recordemos que la película fue proyectada el pasado Festival de Cine de Cannes y contó con la presentación del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón.

See #TheShining in theaters September 26th and October 1st! Stick around after the movie for a sneak peek at the next chapter of Stephen King’s The Shining—DOCTOR SLEEP.https://t.co/7h1mUQl3ES pic.twitter.com/EvRM3sd2nk

— Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) September 24, 2019