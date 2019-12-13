Los artistas y canciones más buscados en Google este 2019

Por 19º año consecutivo, Google ha publicado un resumen de lo que lo más han buscado los usuarios en su plataforma.
Hoy les mostramos los artistas y canciones más buscados:
Top Trending Letras de canciones:
- Old Town Road (Lil Nas X)
- Shallow (Bradley Cooper x Lady Gaga: A Star is Born)
- 7 rings (Ariana Grande)
- Señorita (Shawn Mendes x Camila Cabello)
- Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi)
- Sunflower (Post Malone x Swae Lee)
- Lose You To Love Me (Selena Gomez)
- Truth Hurts (Lizzo)
- Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)
- Bury A Friend (Billie Eilish)
Top Trending Músicos y bandas:
- Freddie Mercury
- R Kelly
- Billie Eilish
- Mötley Crüe
- 21 savage
- Asap Rocky
- Lil Nas X
- Cody Simpson
- Lizzo
- Aaron Carter
