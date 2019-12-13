X

Noticia

Los artistas y canciones más buscados en Google este 2019

- 13/12/19

Por 19º año consecutivo, Google ha publicado un resumen de lo que lo más han buscado los usuarios en su plataforma.

Hoy les mostramos los artistas y canciones más buscados:

Top Trending Letras de canciones:

  1. Old Town Road (Lil Nas X)
  2. Shallow (Bradley Cooper x Lady Gaga: A Star is Born)
  3. 7 rings (Ariana Grande)
  4. Señorita (Shawn Mendes x Camila Cabello)
  5. Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi)
  6. Sunflower (Post Malone x Swae Lee)
  7. Lose You To Love Me  (Selena Gomez)
  8. Truth Hurts (Lizzo)
  9. Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)
  10. Bury A Friend (Billie Eilish)

Top Trending Músicos y bandas:

  1. Freddie Mercury
  2. R Kelly
  3. Billie Eilish
  4. Mötley Crüe
  5. 21 savage
  6. Asap Rocky
  7. Lil Nas X
  8. Cody Simpson
  9. Lizzo
  10. Aaron Carter

Canciones que la gente buscó: 

    1. Old Town Road (Lil Nas X)
    2. Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born)
    3. 7 rings (Ariana Grande)
    4. Señorita (Camila Cabilo & Shawn Mendes)
    5. Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi)
    6. Sunflower (Post Malone & Swae Lee)
    7. Lose You To Love Me (Selena Gomez)
    8. Truth Hurts (Lizzo)
    9. Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)
    10. Bury A Friend (Billie Eilish)

