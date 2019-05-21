Internet llora la cirugía de Mia Khalifa: así quedó con su reducción de senos
La exactirz porno y ahora comentarista deportiva se mandó a reducir el tamaña de sus senos, una lama noticias para quienes siguen a Mia Kahlifa desde la carrera que la lanzó a la fama.
La misma Khalifa compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram el proceso de la recuperación de su cirugía, mostrando el brasier especial para su intervención quirúrgica.
This is the most comfortable #ad I’ve ever done. For every 10 posts with the tag @puffymattress and hashtag #puffydonation, Puffy donates a mattress to a non-profit shelter for children in need. For those who want to participate in this charity, and get a kick ass mattress at the same time - you can use the code MIA for $250 off any Puffy Mattress.
“Puedes decir lo que quieras sobre mí y mis decisiones, pero una cosa que nadie puede discutir es mi transparencia en las redes sociales. No me escondo detrás de los filtros ni hago que las cosas sean mejores de lo que son. A veces las cosas son feas, sangrientas, aburridas y están cubiertas de brotes hormonales, pero eso es la vida y siempre la abrazaré”.
(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ♥️ You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.