Impresionante: sexy mujer pasa un año sin depilarse para promover la belleza natural

- 19/04/17

Ella es Morgan Mikenas, una reconocida Youtuber que decidió dejar de depilar sus axilas y sus piernas para promover la belleza natural y rechazar los estereotipos culturales.

En su canal de YouTube, la joven recordó que en clase de gimnasia era víctima del bullying por no tener depiladas sus piernas, por eso busca que las mujeres se acepten como son y decidió llevar sus piernas llena de vellos, como publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.

