Impresionante: sexy mujer pasa un año sin depilarse para promover la belleza natural
Ella es Morgan Mikenas, una reconocida Youtuber que decidió dejar de depilar sus axilas y sus piernas para promover la belleza natural y rechazar los estereotipos culturales.
En su canal de YouTube, la joven recordó que en clase de gimnasia era víctima del bullying por no tener depiladas sus piernas, por eso busca que las mujeres se acepten como son y decidió llevar sus piernas llena de vellos, como publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.
"We are not here to debate the rightness or the wrongness of what you, or anyone chooses. We are not taking sides, for or against anything. We are here to help you understand that your life can be as wonderful or as horrible as you allow it to be. It all depends upon the thoughts that you practice. And therein lies the basis of anyone's success: How much do I practice thoughts that bring me joy, and how much do I practice thoughts that give me pain?" ~Abraham ✨🙏🏼 The energy that you put out into the world, is the energy you get back. Choose positivity and love🌌💜#mindfulness #meditation #feelgood #positivity #shredded #physique #fitness #lawofattraction #beherenow #belovenow #namaste #dowhatyoulove #gratitude #spreadlove #raiseyourvibration #bethechange #changetheworld #befree #bodyhairdontcare #healing #healthylifestyle
It's just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that's on the inside AND the outside☺💙 What is beauty anyway? To me... it's to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨💞#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.☺😌 Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!💗😎#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please👋🏼👌🏼 Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I'm definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don't love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I'm fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that's the whole reason I posted it. I've have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone's approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don't be so hard on yourself☺️💜#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself
"Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick."~ Terrance Mckenna 💜🤘🏼☁️💫🍃 Trying to not focus on the fact I feel weak and tired from being sick🤒Going to take it easy today and try to focus my attention on positive things like my art/music/yoga and use this time to rest and recover:) Wishing you guys lots of #love and health today!👍🏼💚 #healing #positivevibes #happy #fitness #inspiration #health #gains #therapy #feelgood #lifestyle #spreadlove #inspirationalquotes #selflove #recovery #lifting #dreambig #onelove #inspire #positivity #bethechange #goals #gratitude #namaste#heal #physique #bodybuilding #passion #allnatural #bestself