Jhon Durán rompería un histórico récord de James Rodríguez y Luis Díaz; ¿insuperable?

🚨🟡🔵 Jhon Durán to Al Nassr, here we go! Story from earlier tonight confirmed as documents are being prepared.



Aston Villa to receive €77m fixed fee plus add-ons, long term deal accepted by Durán.



Medical booked tomorrow and then he will travel to Saudi right after ✈️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/m3SN6ots84