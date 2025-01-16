Noticias

Falleció David Lynch, el cineasta detrás de ‘Blue Velvet’ y ‘Twin Peaks’

Indira Córdoba
David Lynch ha fallecido a los 78 años, según anunció este jueves su familia en un mensaje en la cuenta oficial del cineasta en Facebook.

«Con profundo pesar anunciamos el fallecimiento del hombre y artista, David Lynch. Agradeceríamos algo de privacidad en este momento. Hay un gran agujero en el mundo ahora que ya no está con nosotros», señala el mensaje familiar.

Lynch, nacido en Montana en 1946, dirigió títulos clásicos del cine como ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Mullholland Drive’ o ‘The Elephant Man’ (‘El hombre elefante’), además de la mítica serie ‘Twin Peaks’.

Noticia en desarrollo…

