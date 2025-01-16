«Con profundo pesar anunciamos el fallecimiento del hombre y artista, David Lynch. Agradeceríamos algo de privacidad en este momento. Hay un gran agujero en el mundo ahora que ya no está con nosotros», señala el mensaje familiar.
Lynch, nacido en Montana en 1946, dirigió títulos clásicos del cine como ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Mullholland Drive’ o ‘The Elephant Man’ (‘El hombre elefante’), además de la mítica serie ‘Twin Peaks’.
Noticia en desarrollo…
Director-writer David Lynch, who radicalized American film with with a dark, surrealistic artistic vision in films like “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and network television with “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 78. https://t.co/T2GOao28ux pic.twitter.com/MZpJTZtX2v
— Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2025
