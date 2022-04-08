Rammstein estrena ‘Zick Zack’, el segundo sencillo de su próximo álbum

Archivado en: •

Rammstein sigue mostrando adelantes de su próximo álbum, ‘Zeit’, el cual llegará a finales de abril. Ahora la banda nos presenta ‘Zick Zack‘, segundo sencillo del disco.

La canción viene acompañada de un video dirigido por Joern Heitmann. El video muestra la obsesión por las cirugías plásticas, el abuso del botox y la negación a envejecer.

Una representación de las personas que siempre están preocupadas por la apariencia y la juventud eterna, pero que olvidan la realidad hasta el punto de tener una desfiguración que se nota en el cuerpo.

Zeit estará disponible a partir del 29 de abril. Aquí te dejamos la traducción en inglés de Zick Zack:

Nicer, bigger, harder

Tighter, smoother, stronger

Your breasts are too small

Two pounds of silicone are fine

Cut sacks from the eyes

Mill the nose, suck fat off

We quickly delete two ribs

And insert a tube into your lips

In the cheeks, in the forehead

Botox just into your brain

Zigzag, zigzag, cut it off

Zigzag, zigzag, short and sweet

All sagging above the chin

Can be pulled in the neck

Implants in the face

And we lift your buttocks

Knife, swab, general anesthesia

Seven kilos of riding pants and

Belly fat in the bio bin

Now the penis sees the sun again

Zigzag, zigzag, cut it off

Tick tack, tick tack, you will be old

Your time is running out slowly

Who wants to be beautiful, must suffer

Cut it off, cut it out, cut ut away

Needle, thread, scissors, light

It can’t go without pain

Tighten the cheeks, carve the cheekbones

Splash the waste into lips

Wrinkles rustle on the scalpel

Foreskin gone, very relevant

Isn’t the woman in the man happy?

Anyway, everything is gone

Zigzag, zigzag, cut it off

Tick tack, tick tack, you will be old

Your time is running out slowly

Who wants to be beautiful, must suffer

Vanity is never modest

Needle, thread, scissors, light

It can’t go without pain

Nicer, bigger, harder

Tighter, smoother, stronger