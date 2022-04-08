Rammstein estrena ‘Zick Zack’, el segundo sencillo de su próximo álbum

Rammstein sigue mostrando adelantes de su próximo álbum, ‘Zeit’, el cual llegará a finales de abril. Ahora la banda nos presenta ‘Zick Zack‘, segundo sencillo del disco.
La canción viene acompañada de un video dirigido por Joern Heitmann. El video muestra la obsesión por las cirugías plásticas, el abuso del botox y la negación a envejecer.
Una representación de las personas que siempre están preocupadas por la apariencia y la juventud eterna, pero que olvidan la realidad hasta el punto de tener una desfiguración que se nota en el cuerpo.
Zeit estará disponible a partir del 29 de abril. Aquí te dejamos la traducción en inglés de Zick Zack:
Nicer, bigger, harder
Tighter, smoother, stronger
Your breasts are too small
Two pounds of silicone are fine
Cut sacks from the eyes
Mill the nose, suck fat off
We quickly delete two ribs
And insert a tube into your lips
In the cheeks, in the forehead
Botox just into your brain
Zigzag, zigzag, cut it off
Zigzag, zigzag, short and sweet
All sagging above the chin
Can be pulled in the neck
Implants in the face
And we lift your buttocks
Knife, swab, general anesthesia
Seven kilos of riding pants and
Belly fat in the bio bin
Now the penis sees the sun again
Zigzag, zigzag, cut it off
Tick tack, tick tack, you will be old
Your time is running out slowly
Who wants to be beautiful, must suffer
Cut it off, cut it out, cut ut away
Needle, thread, scissors, light
It can’t go without pain
Tighten the cheeks, carve the cheekbones
Splash the waste into lips
Wrinkles rustle on the scalpel
Foreskin gone, very relevant
Isn’t the woman in the man happy?
Anyway, everything is gone
Zigzag, zigzag, cut it off
Tick tack, tick tack, you will be old
Your time is running out slowly
Who wants to be beautiful, must suffer
Vanity is never modest
Needle, thread, scissors, light
It can’t go without pain
Nicer, bigger, harder
Tighter, smoother, stronger
