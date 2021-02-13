San Valentín: 69 canciones de Rock N’ Roll para hacer el amor

Llegó San Valentín, fecha que muchas personas celebran junto a su pareja o grupo de amigos.
Aunque no es una fecha propiamente colombiana, muchas personas en nuestro país la celebran yendo a comer, a cine, o pasando tiempo íntimo en pareja (si saben a lo que nos referimos).
La música es un elemento perfecto a la hora de estar con nuestra pareja, por eso, Tato Cepeda escogió 69 canciones de Rock N’ Roll para pasar una fecha apasionada.
¿Cuál es su favorita? (Revise la lista abajo)
1. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye
2. Let´s get it on – Marvin Gaye
3. You shook me all night long – ACDC
4. You sexy thing – Hot Chocolate
5. Closer – NIN
6. Unchain melody – De la película ghost
7. Sex bomb – Tom Jones
8. Fastlove – George Michael
9. You can leave your head on – Joe Cocker
10. Zoom – Soda Stereo
11. I don´t want to miss a thing – Aerosmith
12. Lento – Julieta Venegas
13. Erotica – Madonna
14. Whole lotta love – Led Zeppelin
15. Just Say – Yes
16. Purple rain – Prince
17. El amor después del amor – Fito Paez
18. Do I wanna know – Artic Monkeys
19. Heroes – David Bowie
20. Madness – Muse
21. Sexo – Los prisioneros
22. Take my breath away – Berlin
23. Sex on Fire – Kings of Leon
24. Criminal – Fiona Apple Sexo perverso
25. Kashimir – Led Zeppelin
26. Coolo – Illia Kuriaky and the valderramas
27. Miss you – The rolling stones
28. Chemical between us – Bush
29. Sexy Motherfucker – Prince
30. Wanna make it chu – QOTSA
31. Pervert pop song – Plastilina Mosh
32. Maybe tomorrow – Stereophonics
33. Love song – The cure
34. Ciudad de la furia – Soda Stereo
35. I will always love you – Witney Houston
36. Ain’t over till its over – Lenny Kravitz
37. One – U2
38. The time of my life – Patrick Swayze
39. Barry White – Can’t get enough of your love baby
40. Sex Machine – James Brown
41. Everybreath you take – The police
42. Sexy – Amigos invisibles
43. En cuatro – Amigos Invisibles
44. I Belong to you – Lenny Kravitz
45. I feel you – Depeche Mode
46. Always – Bon Jovi
47. Feeling good – Muse
48. Need you tonight – Inxs
49. Black Velvet – Alannah Miles
50. Teardrop – Masive Attack
51. I want your sex – Geroge Michal
52. Tearing mi up – Bob Mouses
53. Your Song – Elton John
54. Roxanne – The police
55. Smooth operator – Sade
56. Wind of change – Scorpions
57. Eternal flame – Bangles
58. Hold me, thrill me, Kill me, Kiss me – U2
59. Connected – Stereo Mcs
60. Stand by Me – Benny King
61. Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi
62. Love me two times – The doors
63. Yelow – Coldplay
64. Entre canibales (unppluged) – Soda stereo
65. El mareo – Bajo Fondo
66. Chasing cars – Snow Patrol
67. I touch myself – Divinils
68. Me haces tanto bien – Amistades peligrosas
69. Da ya think I’m Sexy – Rod Steward