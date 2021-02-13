San Valentín: 69 canciones de Rock N’ Roll para hacer el amor

Llegó San Valentín, fecha que muchas personas celebran junto a su pareja o grupo de amigos.

Aunque no es una fecha propiamente colombiana, muchas personas en nuestro país la celebran yendo a comer, a cine, o pasando tiempo íntimo en pareja (si saben a lo que nos referimos).

La música es un elemento perfecto a la hora de estar con nuestra pareja, por eso, Tato Cepeda escogió 69 canciones de Rock N’ Roll para pasar una fecha apasionada.

¿Cuál es su favorita? (Revise la lista abajo)

1. Sexual Healing – Marvin Gaye

2. Let´s get it on – Marvin Gaye

3. You shook me all night long – ACDC

4. You sexy thing – Hot Chocolate

5. Closer – NIN

6. Unchain melody – De la película ghost

7. Sex bomb – Tom Jones

8. Fastlove – George Michael

9. You can leave your head on – Joe Cocker

10. Zoom – Soda Stereo

11. I don´t want to miss a thing – Aerosmith

12. Lento – Julieta Venegas

13. Erotica – Madonna

14. Whole lotta love – Led Zeppelin

15. Just Say – Yes

16. Purple rain – Prince

17. El amor después del amor – Fito Paez

18. Do I wanna know – Artic Monkeys

19. Heroes – David Bowie

20. Madness – Muse

21. Sexo – Los prisioneros

22. Take my breath away – Berlin

23. Sex on Fire – Kings of Leon

24. Criminal – Fiona Apple Sexo perverso

25. Kashimir – Led Zeppelin

26. Coolo – Illia Kuriaky and the valderramas

27. Miss you – The rolling stones

28. Chemical between us – Bush

29. Sexy Motherfucker – Prince

30. Wanna make it chu – QOTSA

31. Pervert pop song – Plastilina Mosh

32. Maybe tomorrow – Stereophonics

33. Love song – The cure

34. Ciudad de la furia – Soda Stereo

35. I will always love you – Witney Houston

36. Ain’t over till its over – Lenny Kravitz

37. One – U2

38. The time of my life – Patrick Swayze

39. Barry White – Can’t get enough of your love baby

40. Sex Machine – James Brown

41. Everybreath you take – The police

42. Sexy – Amigos invisibles

43. En cuatro – Amigos Invisibles

44. I Belong to you – Lenny Kravitz

45. I feel you – Depeche Mode

46. Always – Bon Jovi

47. Feeling good – Muse

48. Need you tonight – Inxs

49. Black Velvet – Alannah Miles

50. Teardrop – Masive Attack

51. I want your sex – Geroge Michal

52. Tearing mi up – Bob Mouses

53. Your Song – Elton John

54. Roxanne – The police

55. Smooth operator – Sade

56. Wind of change – Scorpions

57. Eternal flame – Bangles

58. Hold me, thrill me, Kill me, Kiss me – U2

59. Connected – Stereo Mcs

60. Stand by Me – Benny King

61. Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi

62. Love me two times – The doors

63. Yelow – Coldplay

64. Entre canibales (unppluged) – Soda stereo

65. El mareo – Bajo Fondo

66. Chasing cars – Snow Patrol

67. I touch myself – Divinils

68. Me haces tanto bien – Amistades peligrosas

69. Da ya think I’m Sexy – Rod Steward