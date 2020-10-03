MTV comparte los mejores videos musicales de la historia y es inevitable llorar de nostalgia

El 01 de agosto de 1981 la señal de MTV transmitía por primera vez en la pantalla chica, canal que se convertiría en una insignia para la cultura musical que en ese entonces iniciaba su conquista mundial.

No solo se trataba de uno de los canales de culto, también se caracterizó por tener música las 24 horas del día, mostrando los videos de nuestros artistas favoritos que en aquel entonces solo podía disfrutar un selecto público, una de las razones por las que muchos amaron MTV.

En el año 1999 MTV realizó un listado al que llamó ‘100 Mejores Videos Musicales de la Historia’ para celebrar sus 25 años de emisión. En dicha lista podemos ver los videos musicales de bandas y artistas que hicieron parte de una de las granes épocas de la música, como Michael Jackson, Madonna y Nirvana, Green Day, entre otros.

100. “Basket Case” – Green Day

99. “Parents Just Don’t Understand” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince

98. “Everybody Hurts” – R.E.M.

97. “Don’t You Want Me” – Human League

96. “Bastards of Young” – The Replacements

95. “Faith” – George Michael

94. “Gone Till November” – Wyclef Jean

93. “Sunday Bloody Sunday” – U2

92. “Going Back to Cali” – L.L. Cool. J.

91. “1999” – Prince

90. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” – Lenny Kravitz

89. “Don’t Let’s Start” – They Might Be Giants

88. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” – Janet Jackson

87. “Firestarter” – The Prodigy

86. “Cradle of Love” – Billy Idol

85. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

84. “I’ll Be There For You” – Method Man & Mary J. Blige

83. “Cry” – Godley & Creme

82. “Pour Some Sugar On Me” – Def Leppard

81. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” – Twisted Sister

80. “Close To Me” – The Cure

79. “Criminal” – Fiona Apple

78. “Goody Two Shoes” – Adam Ant

77. “Fake Plastic Trees” – Radiohead

76. “Whip It” – Devo

75. “Fight The Power” – Public Enemy

74. “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” – C+C Music Factory

73. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid

72. “Setting Sun” – The Chemical Brothers

71. “U Can’t Touch This” – MC Hammer

70. “True Faith” – New Order

69. “1979” – The Smashing Pumpkins

68. “Girls On Film” – Duran Duran

67. “The Boys of Summer” – Don Henley

66. “(You Gotta) Fight for your Right (To Party!)” – Beastie Boys

65. “Stupid Girl” – Garbage

64. “Loser” – Beck

63. “Wild Thing” – Tone-Loc

62. “Where The Streets Have No Name” – U2

61. “Right Now” – Van Halen

60. “Voices Carry” – Til’ Tuesday

59. “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” – En Vogue

58. “Ashes To Ashes” – David Bowie

57. “It’s Oh So Quiet” – Björk

56. “Enter Sandman” – Metallica

55. “Just A Gigolo/ I Ain’t Got Nobody” – David Lee Roth

54. “The Beautiful People” – Marilyn Manson

53. “Our House” – Madness

52. “Everything is Everything” – Lauryn Hill

51. “Twilight Zone” – Golden Earring

50. “Lucky Star” – Madonna

49. “Straight Up” – Paula Abdul

48. “Janie’s Got A Gun” – Aerosmith

47. “Once in a Lifetime” – Talking Heads

46. “Praise You” – Fatboy Slim

45. “November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses

44. “Rhythm Nation” – Janet Jackson

43. “Gimme All Your Lovin'” – ZZ Top

42. “Ironic” – Alanis Morrisette

41. “Wanted Dead or Alive” – Bon Jovi

40. “Waterfalls” – TLC

39. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper

38. “One” – Metallica

37. “Bittersweet Symphony” – The Verve

36. “Give it Away” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

35. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson

34. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Sinead O’Connor

33. “Jump” – Van Halen

32. “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” – Dr. Dre with Snoop Doggy Dogg

31. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” – Eurythmics

30. “Freak on a Leash” – Korn

29. “Money for Nothing'” – Dire Straits

28. “Rockit” – Herbie Hancock

27. “Mama Said Knock You Out” – L.L. Cool J.

26. “Welcome to the Jungle” – Guns N’ Roses

25. “You Might Think” – The Cars

24. “Virtual Insanity” – Jamiroquai

23. “No Money, Mo Problems” – The Notorious B.I.G.

22. “No Rain” – Blind Melon

21. “I Need You Tonight/ Mediate” – INXS

20. “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” – Busta Rhymes

19. “Jeremy” – Pearl Jam

18. “Freedom” – George Michael

17. “Closer” – Nine Inch Nails

16. “Every Breath You Take” – The Police

15. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” – Missy Elliott

14. “Take on Me” – a-ha

13. “Losing My Religion” – R.E.M.

12. “Beat It” – Michael Jackson

11. “Hungry Like The Wolf” – Duran Duran

10. “Express Yourself” – Madonna

09. “California Love” – 2Pac & Dr. Dre

08. “Addicted to Love” – Robert Palmer

07. “Sabotage” – Beastie Boys

06. “Sweet Child O’ Mine” – Guns N’ Roses

05. “Walk This Way” – Run-D.M.C.

04. “Sledgehammer” – Peter Gabriel

03. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” – Nirvana

02. “Vogue” – Madonna

01. “Thriller” – Michael Jackson