Beber batidos con semen, el consejo de una vegana para prevenir el coronavirus

La entrenadora británica Tracy Kiss, en una conversación con el diario Mirror, afirmó que una de las maneras para fortalecer el sistema inmunológico y poder prevenir el coronavirus es tomando batidos con semen.
Kiss, de 32 años, afirmó al medio que no se ha enfermado de gripe desde hace tres años, cuando empezó a tomar los batidos con el semen de su pareja:
“Encontré un método alternativo gratuito y vegano para estimular el sistema inmunológico del cuerpo. Es mejor consumir el semen lo más fresco posible para obtener la mayor cantidad de nutrientes y beneficios”.
Aunque no existe ningún tipo de evidencia que afirme que el consumo de semen ayude al sistema inmunológico, la mujer asegura que estos batidos ayudan a prevenir el COVID-19:
“Es solo otro remedio natural, pero completamente gratuito. Incluso, no es necesario tener novio. Simplemente, pueden preguntarle a un amigo que esté sano. La mayoría de la gente piensa que estoy bromeando, pero la verdad es que quiero marcar la diferencia. Por eso, estoy compartiendo esta receta”
Kiss aseguró que se siente más segura tomando los batidos con semen de su pareja, que consumiendo productos realizados por empresas farmacéuticas.
El Servicio Nacional de Salud británico aseguró que no se recomienda realizar tratamientos caseros para intentar prevenir el coronavirus.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Rate my window out of 10? 💙 Then click the link in my bio for my exclusive content🔥 They say the best views come after the hardest of climbs my darlings and that’s not just literal, metaphorically our mindsets need realigning from time to time too. We can all too easily get swept up into the hum drum of life and repetition of eat, sleep, work, repeat that we forget to see the bigger picture. We forget to question “is this good for me?” “Am I happy?” “Do I deserve more?” “Should I be here?” Instead we seem to just settle for what we know, accept negativity and put our homes and dreams into a box without a key whilst we focus on paying bills and living for the weekend. Our sight gets clouded, our judgement fails us when we allow the same negative actions and people over and over again. So wash your windows, blink your eyes clear and recognise that the way we were living wasn’t ok, that world, that life needed to change for the better and that’s what we’re seeing and experiencing now. We may still be in the midst of chaos and change but very soon we’ll come out the other side to a bright and beautiful new world of love and opportunity. Align your mindset accordingly, reassess your priorities and this time be wholeheartedly true to yourself – who you are and what you really want in life. We’ve been given a second chance to start over, don’t waste it by repeating the same mistakes 🙏🏼 #quarantinelife #roomwithaview #stayathome #coronavirus #pandemiclife
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Rate my shorts out of 10? 🍑 I’ve been making the most of my home gym for training during quarantine. It seems that the UK is unique in allowing people to leave the house each day for one form of exercise? Whilst I love walking and being close to nature I also love pushing myself to my physical limits and feeling a good pump which is why I adore lifting weights. I never saw myself as the type of woman to “get into” bodybuilding, I think there’s a common misconception that if you pick up a weight suddenly you’ll have huge muscles and start looking masculine which isn’t true. Personally I find lifting weights gives me shape, definition and structure – I love the feeling of being tight and firm instead of soft and squishy, although soft and squishy is still sexy! It’s not about your shape or size, fitness is about doing something positive for your health to look and feel good from within and that’s what’s addictive, being kind to yourself, respecting yourself, taking care of yourself. Self love isn’t selfish, it’s necessary for us all in order to love the skin that we are in. We take care of the people around us, our parents, children, partner and friends – so let’s take care of ourselves too. A little exercise and good food each and every day goes a very long way with time 🙏🏼 Sending you all peace, love, positivity and good vibes #quarantineworkout #bodybuildingwomen #glutesday #workoutdaily #girlswithmuscles