Lanzan caja de vinilos con 22 singles de The Beatles

El pasado 16 de octubre los fanáticos de The Beatles y amantes de los vinilos recibieron una gran noticia, pues se anunció el lanzamiento de una nueva caja edición limitada de singles que el cuarteto de Liverpool realizó entre 1962 y 1970, los cuales han sido remasterizados.

La caja, llamada ‘The Singles Collection’ , reúne 22 sencillos, entre ellos Love Me Do/ P.S. I Love You hasta Let It Be / You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)’. Además contiene un folleto de 40 páginas con fotos y textos escritos por el historiador y experto en la banda Kevin Howlett.

Las personas que deseen la caja ya la pueden pre ordenar en el sitio oficial de The Beatles y les llegará a partir del 22 de noviembre, fecha oficial de su lanzamiento.

La colección se lanzará el 22 de noviembre, y los singles incluirán el arte de ediciones chilena, noruega, argentina, sudafricanas, francesas, estadounidenses y más.

Aquí la lista completa de la colección:

1962 [arte: Estados Unidos]A: ‘Love Me Do’B: ‘P. S. I Love You’

1963 [arte: Italia]A: ‘Please Please Me’B: ‘Ask Me Why’

1963 [arte: Noruega]A: ‘From Me To You’B: ‘Thank You Girl’

1963 [arte: Grecia]A: ‘She Loves You’B: ‘I’ll Get You’

1963 [arte: Chile]A: ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’B: ‘This Boy’

1964 [arte: Austria]A: ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’B: ‘You Can’t Do That

1964 [arte: Holanda]A: ‘A Hard Day’s Night’B: ‘Things We Said Today’

1964 [arte: Suecia]A: ‘I Feel Fine’B: ‘She’s A Woman’

1965 [arte: España]A: ‘Ticket To Ride’B: ‘Yes It Is’

1965 [arte: Bélgica]A: ‘Help!’B: ‘I’m Down’

1965 [arte: Francia]A: ‘We Can Work It Out’A: ‘Day Tripper’

1966 [arte: Turquía]A: ‘Paperback Writer’B: ‘Rain’

1966 [arte: Argentina]A: ‘Eleanor Rigby’A: ‘Yellow Submarine’

1967 [arte: Australia]A: ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’A: ‘Penny Lane’

1967 [arte: Alemania Oriental]A: ‘All You Need Is Love’B: ‘Baby, You’re A Rich Man’

1967 [arte: México]A: ‘Hello, Goodbye’B: ‘I Am The Walrus’

1968 [arte: Japón]A: ‘Lady Madonna’B: ‘The Inner Light’

1968 [arte: Sudáfrica]A: ‘Hey Jude’B: ‘Revolution’

1969 [arte: Dinamarca]A: ‘Get Back’B: ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

1969 [arte: Portugal]A: ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’B: ‘Old Brown Shoe’

1969 [arte: Israel]A: ‘Something’B: ‘Come Together’

1970 [arte: Reino Unido]A: ‘Let It Be’B: ‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’

1995 / 1996 [arte: mundial]A: ‘Free As A Bird’ [1995]A: ‘Real Love’ [1996]