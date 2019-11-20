Cage The Elephant y The Cranberries son nominados a los Grammy 2020

El próximo 26 de enero se vivirá la gala de los Grammy 2020 y por eso la academia ya dio a conocer el listado completo de los nominados y las diferentes categorías.
En la categoría “Mejor Album rock” encontramos a Cage The Elephant con su álbum “Social Cues” y The Cranberries con el álbum póstumo titulado “In the End”, el cual cuenta con la voz de Dolores O’Riordan.
Grabación del año
”Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
”Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
”7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
”Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
”Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
”Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
”Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album del año
”i,i ”— Bon Iver
”Norman F—– Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
”When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
”thank u, next” — Ariana Grande
”I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7″ — Lil Nas X
”Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
”Father Of The Bride” — Vampire Weekend
Mejor nuevo artista
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Canción del Año
”Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
”Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile
”Hard Place” — H.E.R.“Lover” — Taylor Swift
”Norman F—— Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey
”Someone You Love” — Lewis Capaldi
”Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
Mejor solista pop del año
”Spirit” — Beyonce
”Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
”7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
”Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
”You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
Mejor actuación R&B
”Could Have Been” — Daniel Caesar featuring Brandy
”Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
”Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
”Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
”Come Home” — Anderson Park featuring Andre 3000
Mejor canción country
”Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Mejor Album de rap
“Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville
”Championships” — Meek Mill
”I AM > I Was” — 21 Savage
”IGOR” — Tyler, the Creator
”The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae
Mejor Album de pop vocal
”The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyonce
”When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
”thank u, next” — Ariana Grande
”No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran
”Lover” — Taylor Swift
Mejor Album rock
”Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon
”Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant
”In The End” — The Cranberries
”Trauma” — I Prevail
”Feral Roots” — Rival Sons
Mejor grabación de baile
”Linked” — Bonobo
”Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
”Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza featuring Goodboys
”Underwater” — Rufus Du Sol
”Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Mejor Album de jazz vocal
”Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek
”Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn
”Alone Together” — Catherine Russell
”12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
”Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band
Mejor Album gospel
”Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
”Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
”Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore
”Settle Here” — William Murphy
”Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans
Mejor album rock latino, urbano o alternativo
“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny
”Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
”Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache
”Almadura” — iLe
”El Mal Querer” — Rosalia
Mejor album Americana
”Years To Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine
”Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham
”Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
“Tales Of America” — J.S. Ondara
”Walk Through Fire” — Yola
Mejor álbum de palabras habladas (incluye poesía, audiolibros y narración de cuentos)
“Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
”Becoming” — Michelle Obama
”I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis
”Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters
”Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Mejor película musical
“Homecoming” — Beyonce
”Remember My Name” — David Crosby
”Birth Of The Cool” — Miles Davis
”Shangri-La” — Various Artists
”Anima” — Thom York