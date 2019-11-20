Cage The Elephant y The Cranberries son nominados a los Grammy 2020

El próximo 26 de enero se vivirá la gala de los Grammy 2020 y por eso la academia ya dio a conocer el listado completo de los nominados y las diferentes categorías.

En la categoría “Mejor Album rock” encontramos a Cage The Elephant con su álbum “Social Cues” y The Cranberries con el álbum póstumo titulado “In the End”, el cual cuenta con la voz de Dolores O’Riordan.

Grabación del año

”Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

”Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

”7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

”Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

”Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

”Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

”Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album del año

”i,i ”— Bon Iver

”Norman F—– Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

”When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

”thank u, next” — Ariana Grande

”I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7″ — Lil Nas X

”Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

”Father Of The Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Mejor nuevo artista

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Canción del Año

”Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

”Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile

”Hard Place” — H.E.R.“Lover” — Taylor Swift

”Norman F—— Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey

”Someone You Love” — Lewis Capaldi

”Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

Mejor solista pop del año

”Spirit” — Beyonce

”Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

”7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

”Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

”You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación R&B

”Could Have Been” — Daniel Caesar featuring Brandy

”Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

”Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

”Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

”Come Home” — Anderson Park featuring Andre 3000

Mejor canción country

”Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Mejor Album de rap

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville

”Championships” — Meek Mill

”I AM > I Was” — 21 Savage

”IGOR” — Tyler, the Creator

”The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

Mejor Album de pop vocal

”The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyonce

”When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

”thank u, next” — Ariana Grande

”No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

”Lover” — Taylor Swift

Mejor Album rock

”Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon

”Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant

”In The End” — The Cranberries

”Trauma” — I Prevail

”Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

Mejor grabación de baile

”Linked” — Bonobo

”Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

”Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza featuring Goodboys

”Underwater” — Rufus Du Sol

”Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Mejor Album de jazz vocal

”Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek

”Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn

”Alone Together” — Catherine Russell

”12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding

”Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Mejor Album gospel

”Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin

”Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

”Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore

”Settle Here” — William Murphy

”Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans

Mejor album rock latino, urbano o alternativo

“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

”Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

”Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

”Almadura” — iLe

”El Mal Querer” — Rosalia

Mejor album Americana

”Years To Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine

”Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham

”Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’

“Tales Of America” — J.S. Ondara

”Walk Through Fire” — Yola

Mejor álbum de palabras habladas (incluye poesía, audiolibros y narración de cuentos)

“Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

”Becoming” — Michelle Obama

”I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis

”Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters

”Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Mejor película musical

“Homecoming” — Beyonce

”Remember My Name” — David Crosby

”Birth Of The Cool” — Miles Davis

”Shangri-La” — Various Artists

”Anima” — Thom York