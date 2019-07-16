X

Y con ustedes… la primera foto del elenco de “Rápido y Furioso 9”

- 16/07/19

La novena parte de la saga de “Rápido y Furioso” ya adelanta su producción y como muestra de ello ya revelaron una imagen oficial del elenco que hará parte de esta cinta.

“La familia”, como siempre se han denominado los personajes de “Rápido y Furioso” a los largo de la historia, aparecen en una foto con motivo de celebración, donde se nota la ausencia de Dwayne Johnson, quien no aparece en la imagen.

La imagen surgió gracias al cumpleaños de Michelle Rodriguez, o ‘Leti’, como es conocida en esta saga de acción, velocidad y amistad.

