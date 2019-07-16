Y con ustedes… la primera foto del elenco de “Rápido y Furioso 9”
La novena parte de la saga de “Rápido y Furioso” ya adelanta su producción y como muestra de ello ya revelaron una imagen oficial del elenco que hará parte de esta cinta.
“La familia”, como siempre se han denominado los personajes de “Rápido y Furioso” a los largo de la historia, aparecen en una foto con motivo de celebración, donde se nota la ausencia de Dwayne Johnson, quien no aparece en la imagen.
La imagen surgió gracias al cumpleaños de Michelle Rodriguez, o ‘Leti’, como es conocida en esta saga de acción, velocidad y amistad.
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Had the funnest day at @ukblackpride... It was such a beautiful celebration of our black LGBTQAIP brothers and sisters, black culture and their legacy. In the 50th year since the #StonewallRiots, where the gay liberation movement began and started by trans women of colour and sex workers... I was particularly excited to find out (only a few days ago) that a black pride event even existed in London. I had no idea. With racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia on the rise... especially with black trans women being murdered at an alarming rate.... it felt right to attend a black pride event... yes it was a black pride day.... but EVERYONE showed up. It was a safe and inclusive space for all... and the music was 🔥🔥🔥 (obviously 😏... you know how we do) I saw and felt a lot of love.... so for me... that’s a great day. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #ukblackpride2019 #loveislove #stonewall50 #lgbtqaip #🌈 📸: @a.ayron