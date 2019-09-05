X

Sensual foto de la hija de Carlos Vives lo pondrá a sudar la gota fría

- 05/09/19

La hija mayor de Carlos Vives patrocinó el incremento de temperatura en Instagram después de publicar una fotografía donde aparece ligera de ropa, es decir… ¡Sin nada de ropa!

A sus 23 años, Lucy lleva una carrera como modelo, y es que su bella silueta logra cautivar en pasarelas y en redes sociales, por esta razón vale la pena echarle una mirada a sus fotografías:

