SenosCasa Mia Khalifa: la exactriz porno le dijo ‘si’ a su novio

Mia Khalifa: la exactriz porno le dijo 'si' a su novio

- 15/03/19

La reconocida exactriz y ahora comentarista deportiva le dio el sí a su novio, el chef Robert Sandberg. Con una fotografía que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, la mujer se mostró muy por la pedida de mano.

“Estamos comprometidos”, escribió Mia Khalifa mientras sentada en las piernas de su novio muestra el anillo que sella su amor, todo en un restaurante de Chicago, EE.UU.

La romántica propuesta se basó en esconder el anillo en uno de los platos que le sirvió su pareja durante la velada. Este es el segundo matrimonio de la mujer, quien a los 18 años se casó con un hombre de nacionalidad estadounidense y compartió varios años a su lado.

