Revelan los 10 juegos nuevos que traerá la Sega Génesis Mini

Hace ya algunos meses se conoció la noticia sobre la edición mini que tendría la legendaria Sega Genesis, uniéndose a la temporada “retro” por la que optaron algunas otras compañías y así volver a enamorar a quienes alguna vez pasaron su vida junto a las primeras consolas que salieron al mercado.

Si bien ya habían revelado algunos datos, pues ahora dieron a conocer 10 nuevos juegos que traerá la Sega Genesis.

Dentro de los nuevos títulos se encuentra Megaman, sin duda todo un clásico de los videojuegos, además de The Willy Wars y un amplio repertorio de Sonic.

Sega Genesis mini:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Phantasy Star IV

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘N Ghosts

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Golden Axe

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Gunstar Heroes

Sonic the Hedgehog

Shining Force

Space Harrier II

ToeJam & Earl

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Earthworm Jim

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Probotector

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage II

Super Fantasy Zone

Thunder Force III

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Sega Mega Drive mini:

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Golden Axe

The Revenge of Shinobi

Phantasy Star IV

Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light)

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

Party Quiz Mega Q

Yu Yu Hakusho: Makyou Touitsusen

Comix Zone

Gunstar Heroes

Madou Monogatari I

Rent A Hero

Shining Force

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Puyo Puyo Tsu

Vampire Killer

Wrestleball

Contra: The Hard Corps

Dyna Brothers 2 Special

Game no Kanzume Otokuyou

The Hybrid Front

Landstalker

M.U.S.H.A.

Thunder Force III

Streets of Rage 2

Super Fantasy Zone

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck