Revelan los 10 juegos nuevos que traerá la Sega Génesis Mini

Hace ya algunos meses se conoció la noticia sobre la edición mini que tendría la legendaria Sega Genesis, uniéndose a la temporada “retro” por la que optaron algunas otras compañías y así volver a enamorar a quienes alguna vez pasaron su vida junto a las primeras consolas que salieron al mercado.
Si bien ya habían revelado algunos datos, pues ahora dieron a conocer 10 nuevos juegos que traerá la Sega Genesis.
Dentro de los nuevos títulos se encuentra Megaman, sin duda todo un clásico de los videojuegos, además de The Willy Wars y un amplio repertorio de Sonic.
Sega Genesis mini:
Mega Man: The Wily Wars
Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
Sonic Spinball
Phantasy Star IV
Beyond Oasis
Ghouls ‘N Ghosts
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Golden Axe
Vectorman
Wonder Boy in Monster World
Altered Beast
Castlevania: Bloodlines
Comix Zone
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Ecco the Dolphin
Gunstar Heroes
Sonic the Hedgehog
Shining Force
Space Harrier II
ToeJam & Earl
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Earthworm Jim
Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
Probotector
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Streets of Rage II
Super Fantasy Zone
Thunder Force III
World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
Sega Mega Drive mini:
Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
Mega Man: The Wily Wars
Golden Axe
The Revenge of Shinobi
Phantasy Star IV
Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light)
Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
Party Quiz Mega Q
Yu Yu Hakusho: Makyou Touitsusen
Comix Zone
Gunstar Heroes
Madou Monogatari I
Rent A Hero
Shining Force
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Space Harrier II
Puyo Puyo Tsu
Vampire Killer
Wrestleball
Contra: The Hard Corps
Dyna Brothers 2 Special
Game no Kanzume Otokuyou
The Hybrid Front
Landstalker
M.U.S.H.A.
Thunder Force III
Streets of Rage 2
Super Fantasy Zone
World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
Busting robot enemies, brawling in the streets, and spinning with Sonic is just the beginning.
Welcome to the next level.https://t.co/zRqELdIXgthttps://t.co/klMmCX1JiV pic.twitter.com/5dT42Eelvs
— SEGA (@SEGA) 16 de mayo de 2019