Revelan los 10 juegos nuevos que traerá la Sega Génesis Mini

- 17/05/19

Hace ya algunos meses se conoció la noticia sobre la edición mini que tendría la legendaria Sega Genesis, uniéndose a la temporada “retro” por la que optaron algunas otras compañías y así volver a enamorar a quienes alguna vez pasaron su vida junto a las primeras consolas que salieron al mercado.

Si bien ya habían revelado algunos datos, pues ahora dieron a conocer 10 nuevos juegos que traerá la Sega Genesis.

Dentro de los nuevos títulos se encuentra Megaman, sin duda todo un clásico de los videojuegos, además de The Willy Wars y un amplio repertorio de Sonic.

Sega Genesis mini:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars
Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
Sonic Spinball
Phantasy Star IV
Beyond Oasis
Ghouls ‘N Ghosts
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Golden Axe
Vectorman
Wonder Boy in Monster World
Altered Beast
Castlevania: Bloodlines
Comix Zone
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Ecco the Dolphin
Gunstar Heroes
Sonic the Hedgehog
Shining Force
Space Harrier II
ToeJam & Earl
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Earthworm Jim
Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
Probotector
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Streets of Rage II
Super Fantasy Zone
Thunder Force III
World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Sega Mega Drive mini:

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition
Mega Man: The Wily Wars
Golden Axe
The Revenge of Shinobi
Phantasy Star IV
Beyond Oasis (The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light)
Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
Party Quiz Mega Q
Yu Yu Hakusho: Makyou Touitsusen
Comix Zone
Gunstar Heroes
Madou Monogatari I
Rent A Hero
Shining Force
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Space Harrier II
Puyo Puyo Tsu
Vampire Killer
Wrestleball
Contra: The Hard Corps
Dyna Brothers 2 Special
Game no Kanzume Otokuyou
The Hybrid Front
Landstalker
M.U.S.H.A.
Thunder Force III
Streets of Rage 2
Super Fantasy Zone
World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

