¿Recuerdan ‘El Resplandor’? Pues volverá a los cines pero en 4K

- 24/09/19

Los fanáticos del cine del terror y seguidores de Stanley Kubrick serán testigos, una vez más, de lo que será revivir ‘El Resplandor’, ya que en seleccionadas salas de cine será reestrenada una de las historias más emblemáticas de Stephen King pero en formato 4K.

Recordemos que la película fue proyectada el pasado Festival de Cine de Cannes y contó con la presentación del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón.

