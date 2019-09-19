Los detalles del ‘Greatest Hits’ de Fall Out Boy

La banda estadounidense liderada por Pete Wentz, Fall Out Boy, realizará una nueva retrospectiva a su carrera musical.

La banda, luego de anunciar el HELLA MEGA TOUR junto a Green Day y Weezer, confirmó la segunda compilación de su carrera, que llevará el titulo de “Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two” y se lanzará el 12 de noviembre.

Aquí la portada y la tracklist:

‘My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)’

‘The Phoenix’

‘Alone Together’

‘Young Volcanoes’

‘Centuries’

‘Immortals’

‘Uma Thurman’

‘Irresistible’

‘Champion’

‘The Last of the Real Ones’

‘I’ve Been Waiting’ (with Lil Peep & ILoveMakonnen)

‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’ (featuring Wyclef Jean)

‘Bob Dylan’