Las sentidas muestras de solidaridad del mundo del rock con Dave Mustaine
Este 17 de junio el mundo del rock recibió una dura noticia al conocerse que Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth, fue diagnosticado con cáncer de garganta.
La enfermedad, obligó al músico a cancelar algunos conciertos que tenía confirmados este año, pues tiene que someterse a un intenso y delicado tratamiento.
Luego de que Mustaine revelara la noticia, varios colegas y personas del mundo de la música se solidarizaron con el músico.
Cristina Scabbia de Lacuna Coil escribió en sus redes sociales: “Tout le monde está contigo” y ese no fue el único, pues se sumaron los de Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Chris Jericho, Anthrax y muchos más.
Aquí algunos de los mensajes de apoyo:
Praying for my friend @DaveMustaine for a full and speedy recovery! https://t.co/0vq6hqcnzV— David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) 17 de junio de 2019
Sending love brotha 🙏🏻 🤘🏻❤️— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) 17 de junio de 2019
Kick it’s ass Dave !!!— Tracii Guns (@traciiguns) 17 de junio de 2019
Believing in faith that God can and will heal and restore you my friend..... Many are with you in thoughts & prayers🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/e7kmrxs9fl— MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) 17 de junio de 2019
To our brother Dave, We are with you. Stay strong and all the best for your speedy recovery. Much love from all of us at Anthrax https://t.co/80H17DJagn— Anthrax (@Anthrax) 17 de junio de 2019
Sending positive vibes to @DaveMustaine who has just been diagnosed with throat cancer. Stay strong brother! @Megadeth @TheMEGACruise— OVERKILL (@OverkillBand) 17 de junio de 2019