Las sentidas muestras de solidaridad del mundo del rock con Dave Mustaine

- 17/06/19

Este 17 de junio el mundo del rock recibió una dura noticia al conocerse que Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth, fue diagnosticado con cáncer de garganta.

La enfermedad, obligó al músico a cancelar algunos conciertos que tenía confirmados este año, pues tiene que someterse a un intenso y delicado tratamiento.

Luego de que Mustaine revelara la noticia, varios colegas y personas del mundo de la música se solidarizaron con el músico.

Cristina Scabbia de Lacuna Coil escribió en sus redes sociales: “Tout le monde está contigo” y ese no fue el único, pues se sumaron los de Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Chris Jericho, Anthrax y muchos más.

Aquí algunos de los mensajes de apoyo:

 

 

