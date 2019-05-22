Guitarrista se quema la cara en pleno show y siguió tocando como si nada

Mientras Gojira entregaba todo su metal al público en el Sonic Temple Festival, a su guitarrista Christian Andreu fue víctima de un accidente del escenario, en el cual recibió una rociada de fuego en su cara.
Todo pasó cuando la banda estaba tocando Backbone, en ese momento soltaron la pirotecnia sin percatarse que Christian estaba frente a una de las llamas. Esto obligó al guitarrista a retirarse unos minutos del escenario, pero no fue lo suficiente para alejarse del concierto.
Por su parte, Randall Blythe, de Lamb of God, grabó el momento y contó lo que sucedió.
“De repente, se escuchó una ENORME explosión de llamas. ¡ME CAGUÉ porque no sabía que tenían pirotecnia! (…) El viento soplaba MUY fuerte ayer, y sopló directamente en la cara de Christian. ¡GRACIAS A DIOS HABÍA CERRADO sus ojos en ese momento! Le miré y todavía estaba tocando, sobre todo con los ojos cerrados, obviamente lastimado y luciendo enojado”.
(SWIPE LEFT FOR MORE PHOTOS) You are looking at photos of THE HARDEST FRENCHMAN ALIVE, Christian Andreu of @gojiraofficial. Yesterday at @sonictemplefestival, my brothers in Gojira took the stage & destroyed the place. I lost track of time & forgot when they were playing- when I realized they were on, I went running to the stage with my camera. I got there right as they were playing “Backbone”- their tech @notoriouswog was like “Here’s your mic!”- I took off my glasses, put down my camera, & ran out onstage wearing flip-flops (which I immediately kicked off- hard to rock in flops) & started singing. Suddenly there was a HUGE blast of flame- SCARED THE SHIT outta me, ‘cause I didn’t know they had pyro! Anyways, I got done singing, shot a few photos, then ran to my dressing room to get a different camera lens. When I got back, Woggsy said “Christian just caught a blast of flame to the face!”- the wind was REALLY bad yesterday, & it blew the pyro right into Christian’s face- THANK GOD HE HAD HIS EYES CLOSED at that second! I looked at him & he was still playing, mostly with his eyes closed, obviously hurting & looking PISSED OFF. In between songs he walked over & asked for water & threw it on his face. Then he finished the set, & medics attended to him. He’s gonna be alright (except for some peeling & missing hair & eyebrows) but that was scary & it could have been really, really bad. Christian caught a full-on #DRACARYS to the face & still did his job. That is some HARD SHIT right there. @jameyjasta, you need to put him in the #HARDHALLOFFAME!!! Respect, Christian- you are one TOUGH MOTHERFUCKER. #Leica #LeicaCamera #LeicaCameraUSA #LeicaM #LeicaM10P #LeicaM10Ptyp3656 #🔴📷 #Summilux #Summilux35mm #LeicaCraft #MyLeicaJourney #MKexplore #drandallblythe #RatsEyesPhotography #HoneTheAesthetic