Gente loca y: sujeto le pega criminal patadón a Schwarzenegger por la espalda

- 20/05/19

El actor exgobernador de California fue víctima de una agresión mientras acompañaba un evento deportivo juvenil al que asistió en Johannesburg, Sudáfrica.

La salvaje patada voladora fue propinada por un sujeto que salió de la nada, aprovechando que Schwarzenegger estaba dando un saludo en video y lo atacó por la espalda.

Aunque no se sabe e motivo por el cual este sujeto atacó al actor, pues a través de sus redes sociales el mismo Arnold respondió las inquietudes de quienes preguntaron por su estado:

