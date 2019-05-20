Gente loca y: sujeto le pega criminal patadón a Schwarzenegger por la espalda

El actor exgobernador de California fue víctima de una agresión mientras acompañaba un evento deportivo juvenil al que asistió en Johannesburg, Sudáfrica.

La salvaje patada voladora fue propinada por un sujeto que salió de la nada, aprovechando que Schwarzenegger estaba dando un saludo en video y lo atacó por la espalda.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.

By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 18 de mayo de 2019