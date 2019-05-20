Gente loca y: sujeto le pega criminal patadón a Schwarzenegger por la espalda

El actor exgobernador de California fue víctima de una agresión mientras acompañaba un evento deportivo juvenil al que asistió en Johannesburg, Sudáfrica.
La salvaje patada voladora fue propinada por un sujeto que salió de la nada, aprovechando que Schwarzenegger estaba dando un saludo en video y lo atacó por la espalda.
And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.
By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 18 de mayo de 2019
Aunque no se sabe e motivo por el cual este sujeto atacó al actor, pues a través de sus redes sociales el mismo Arnold respondió las inquietudes de quienes preguntaron por su estado:
Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 18 de mayo de 2019