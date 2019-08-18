X

Fotogalería

Fotógrafo buscó por 10 años lugares que crearon algunas portadas de discos

- 18/08/19

Su nombre es Alex Bartsch, fotógrafo londinense, amante de la música y todo un curioso que recorrió varios lugares que sirvieron como portada de varios discos, una tarea que le tomó 10 años pero fue tan satisfactoria que en redes sociales admiran su gran trabajo.

Para lograr sus objetivos, Alex visitaba algunos lugares que se le hacían conocidos, o también preguntaba en las disqueras a preguntar si podían echarle una mano con las indicaciones de lo que estaba buscando.

Lo cierto es que este fotógrafo logró reunir 50 fotografías en un libro que muestra la historia del reggae en Londres.

