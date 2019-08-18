Fotógrafo buscó por 10 años lugares que crearon algunas portadas de discos
Su nombre es Alex Bartsch, fotógrafo londinense, amante de la música y todo un curioso que recorrió varios lugares que sirvieron como portada de varios discos, una tarea que le tomó 10 años pero fue tan satisfactoria que en redes sociales admiran su gran trabajo.
Para lograr sus objetivos, Alex visitaba algunos lugares que se le hacían conocidos, o también preguntaba en las disqueras a preguntar si podían echarle una mano con las indicaciones de lo que estaba buscando.
Lo cierto es que este fotógrafo logró reunir 50 fotografías en un libro que muestra la historia del reggae en Londres.
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Covers is showing in the exhibition: Paris - Londres: Music Migrations at the Museum of immigration in Paris.It's open until 5 January 2020 - plenty of time to go check it out A lot of musical history to discover about London and Paris #covers #musicmigrations #paris #london @palaisdelaportedoree
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Covers will be showing at the exhibition: Paris - Londres: Music Migrations at the Museum of immigration in Paris and will be open until 5 January 2020 — From the beginning of the 1960s to the end of the 1980s, multiple musical trends linked to migratory flows transformed Paris and London into multicultural capitals. Paris-London. Music Migrations offers an immersive and chronological journey through these three decisive decades of the musical history of Paris and London. --- Paris-London. Music Migrations explores the dense and complex links between migration, music, anti-racist struggles and political mobilizations. The exhibition shows how several generations of immigrants, in these two former colonial powers, seized music to make their rights equal, claim their place in the public space and contribute to transformations both urban economic and cultural aspects of both countries. — #covers #alexbartsch #onelovebooks #london #paris #reggae #vinyl
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Covers will be showing at the exhibition: Paris - Londres: Music Migrations at the Museum of immigration in Paris and will be open until 5 January 2020 — From the beginning of the 1960s to the end of the 1980s, multiple musical trends linked to migratory flows transformed Paris and London into multicultural capitals. Paris-London. Music Migrations offers an immersive and chronological journey through these three decisive decades of the musical history of Paris and London. --- Paris-London. Music Migrations explores the dense and complex links between migration, music, anti-racist struggles and political mobilizations. The exhibition shows how several generations of immigrants, in these two former colonial powers, seized music to make their rights equal, claim their place in the public space and contribute to transformations both urban economic and cultural aspects of both countries. — #covers #alexbartsch #onelovebooks #london #paris #reggae #vinyl
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Join us at Wolverhampton Central Library next Wednesday 17 October 5-7pm for a special homecoming performance by Sister Aisha, singing hits from her 1987 Ariwa LP ‘High Priestess’, in celebration of the book and exhibition ‘Covers: Retracing Reggae Record Sleeves in London’ . Free entry. Complimentary rum punch served on arrival. Signed copies of the Covers book available on the night. Exhibition on display until 18 November 2018 >> Wolverhampton Central Library, Snow Hill, WV1 3AX . #covers #coversldn #alexbartsch #alfingers #onelovebooks #roots #reggae #vinyl #albumcoverart #wolverhampton #aisha #sisteraisha #madprofessor #ariwa
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Re-photographing Natural Ites' Picture On The Wall LP in Wollaton Park, Nottingham. --- Covers displayed in New Art Exchange's Central Gallery and the first floor of record shop and music venue, Rough Trade Nottingham (5 Broad St, NG1 3AJ). In total it features over 50 reggae sleeves re-photographed decades later in their original locations. . Visit both New Art Exchange and Rough Trade Nottingham to view the full collection. . Exhibition runs 21 July 2018 – 9 September 2018 . Supported by Arts Council England and Art Fund #covers #alexbartsch #naturalites #reggae #nottingham #newartexchange Photo by @djalfingers
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
EXHIBITION LAUNCH: COVERS: RETRACING REGGAE RECORD SLEEVES IN THE UK 21 JULY 2018, 2PM - 4PM NEW ART EXCHANGE Join us at NAE for the launch of this exhibition by photographer Alex Bartsch. Jump through time and reggae history and view a collection of iconic reggae album sleeves, re-photographed decades later in their original locations creating a fascinating insight into the history of reggae music in the UK. Join us for a complimentary drink and try and spot Nottingham's contribution to the collection care of an album cover by local music heroes, the Natural Ites. Covers: Retracing Reggae Record Sleeves in the UK, 21 July - 9 September FREE All are welcome --- #covers #alexbartsch #onelovebooks #naturalites #nottingham #nae #reggae @new_art_exchange