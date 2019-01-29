X

Fotogalería

Atleta se da cuenta que le gusta correr y se motiva con enormes penes

- 29/01/19

Se trata de Claire, una vecina de Nueva Jersey y fiel al ejercicio, pues correr está dentro de sus pasatiempos favoritos tal y como lo comparte en su cuenta de Instagram, donde deja ver las rutas que recorre a diario, aunque las formas de sus rutas son un poco extrañas.

Al ver detalladamente las rutas de sus maratones, se puede evidenciar que a Claire le gusta correr en forma de pene, es decir, los dibujos de sus recorridos tiene formas fálicas y de tamaño protuberante, tal y como ella lo afirma en su cuenta de Instagram:

“Me encanta buscar rutas que parezcan un pene. Correr es mi deporte favorito y dibujar falos enormes es, simplemente, un bono extra”.

Ahora veamos sus recorridos:

Comentarios

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies