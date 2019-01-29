Atleta se da cuenta que le gusta correr y se motiva con enormes penes
Se trata de Claire, una vecina de Nueva Jersey y fiel al ejercicio, pues correr está dentro de sus pasatiempos favoritos tal y como lo comparte en su cuenta de Instagram, donde deja ver las rutas que recorre a diario, aunque las formas de sus rutas son un poco extrañas.
Al ver detalladamente las rutas de sus maratones, se puede evidenciar que a Claire le gusta correr en forma de pene, es decir, los dibujos de sus recorridos tiene formas fálicas y de tamaño protuberante, tal y como ella lo afirma en su cuenta de Instagram:
“Me encanta buscar rutas que parezcan un pene. Correr es mi deporte favorito y dibujar falos enormes es, simplemente, un bono extra”.
Ahora veamos sus recorridos:
Forgot to turn the GPS off before I drove away. Typical. Swipe ⬅️⬅️ 😂🤷🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️I think it worked out though. Also this run was super hilly (500ft climb), it was 23° F, icy, and wind gusts up to 45mph so.... basically I’m lucky I didn’t die. . . . . . #sundayrunday #dickrun #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #runtimefuntime
#waybackwednesday – thank god there’s a hashtag for this, or I wouldn’t have posted this. Here’s a #dickrun from this day 2 years ago. WHICH I NEVER POSTED BEFORE. Turns out even though I’ve been doing dickruns since ’15, I wasn’t really into the ‘gram until sometime in the latter half of 2017. So basically there’s a whole secret archive of dickruns that I’m going to be able to pull out of the vault to share with you guys. While on some throwbacks to the start of 2017, swipe for some throwback photos from@around that time (and even a NYE video, we’re doing shots at midnight). Takeaway: I definitely used to party a lot more then. 🤷🏼♀️ I’m older now, maybe not more mature though. . . . . . #humpdaymotivation #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #influenster #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #runtimefuntime
Gotta give the people what they want. And you guys really want the D. It’s cool. I don’t judge. 😎 This run took me down Staffler Road, I love when things work out. 🍆 Happy Saturday hope y’all have a kickdick weekend ! . . . . . #dickrun #saturdayvibes #saturdaymotivation #beatyesterday #pursuesweat #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
I made my dog go on a #dickrun with me today. Go ahead, call PETA, IDGAF. 😂 . . . . #wednesdaymotivation #runningwithdogs #dogswhorun #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
A #dickrun on “big piece road” (totally serious), with a spray painted dick found along the way (swipe ⬅️). Doesn’t get much better than that. Fairfield NJ you love the D. . . . . #winterrunning #tuesdaymotivation #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
There’s a lot of positives about my vacation from now until Jan 2 - but the biggest is that I have tons of free time to #dickrun 🍆🏃🏼♀️ HAPPY FRIYAY YOU GUYS. - - - - - - PS- my legs are so sore from Wednesday still, and this run was pretty hilly (100+ feet gains / mile).... I had to WORK the last .25 mile to bring my pace sub 10 😂😂 and literally barely made it hah . . . . . . #nobullproject #friyay #fridaymotivation #happyfriday #vacationmode #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun
THREE YEARS! 🎉🥂🍾 Happy #dickrunversary to me and to all of us. It’s been 3 years since my first official #dickrun which is now one mistake that we are all happy for. Thanks for following along, sharing your own runs, and all the encouragement and laughs along the way. Here’s to many more dickruns (and twat trots 😂) to come 🍻🍻🍻 . . . . #thankful #anniversary #runallthemiles #runversary #beatyesterday #wearetherunners #runnersofinstagram #motivation #runhappy #runderful #womensrunningcommunity #cardio #cardioworkout #noexcuses #justdoit #runaddict #runningmotivation #motivation #instarunners #beabeast #fitstagram #fitspiration #runrunrun #crossfitgirls #crossfitter #crossfitrunning