Así le quedó el trasero a la sexy modelo que la mordió un cerdo

- 16/02/19

La modelo fitness Michelle Lewin sufrió una mordida de un cerdo en las playas de las Bahamas y todo quedó registrado en un video donde intentaba mostrar su lado más sensual, generando las burlas en redes sociales.

Las secuelas quedaron marcadas en su nalga y así fue como la mostró en su cuenta de Instagram:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

It’s quite… remarkable 🏃🏼‍♀️🐖🤷🏼‍♀️

Una publicación compartida de Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) el

Y aquí algunas fotografías:

