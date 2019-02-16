Así le quedó el trasero a la sexy modelo que la mordió un cerdo
La modelo fitness Michelle Lewin sufrió una mordida de un cerdo en las playas de las Bahamas y todo quedó registrado en un video donde intentaba mostrar su lado más sensual, generando las burlas en redes sociales.
Las secuelas quedaron marcadas en su nalga y así fue como la mostró en su cuenta de Instagram:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Y aquí algunas fotografías:
- Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Everyone wants to get in shape... but only a very few will put in the work it takes. Most people start going to the gym and give up after a while. Smart people let me instruct them on the app FITPLAN🙋🏼♀️ Save money, stop waisting time and get results FAST. Just sayin'🤷🏼♀️ It's your call. Are you in?🤨 -So let's do this, start FOR FREE on my website!