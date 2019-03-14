AC/DC o Aerosmith tocarán en el matrimonio del futbolista Sergio Ramos
El capitán el Real Madrid, el futbolista español Sergio Ramos, se casará el próximo 15 de junio con Pilar Rubio y anunciaron que harán un gran concierto de rock para celebrar su compromiso.
La pareja estaría negociando la contratación de nada más y nada menos que las legendarias bandas favoritas de Rubio: AC/DC y Aerosmith.
Durante el programa de Pablo Motos, la pareja afirmó que el matrimonio se llevará a cabo en la finca del futbolista y será una celebración muy íntima:
“Todos los invitados, en cuando lleguen a la puerta de la finca, dejarán sus móviles y cámaras en unas taquillas para que se sientan bien y puedan disfrutar tranquilamente”.
Cada día que voy a @elhormiguero es especial, único y mágico, pero ayer fue algo más. Fue emocionante tener a mi amor @sergioramos en plató y verle disfrutar tanto.
