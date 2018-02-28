X

¡WTF! Mujer transgénero gasta millones en cirugías para parecer un dragón

- 28/02/18

Eva Tiamat Medusa, una mujer transgénero de Bruni, Texas, cree que es la “persona transgénero más modificada del mundo”.

Eva Tiamata, se identifica como un dragón, y ha gastado millones para transformarse en un reptil.

La transformación de Medusa empezó cuando, mientras vivía como un hombre, le diagnosticaron VIH, y desde ese momento se determinó ‘no morir como humana’, dejando su trabajo como vicepresidenta en un banco, pues sostiene que los seres humanos son “más destructivos y odiosos” que otras especies y no quiere ser así.

La mujer transgénero, comenzó su transformación con una serie de tatuajes, seguido de una cirugía en su nariz, y posteriormente se quitó las orejas y se tatuó el globo ocular de verde. Sin embargo, eso no es todo, Eva también bifurcó su lengua, se puso 8 cuernos en la frente y  se quitó la mayoría de sus dientes.

Así luce en la actualidad:

¿Qué piensa de la radical transformación?

