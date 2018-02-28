¡WTF! Mujer transgénero gasta millones en cirugías para parecer un dragón
Eva Tiamat Medusa, una mujer transgénero de Bruni, Texas, cree que es la “persona transgénero más modificada del mundo”.
Eva Tiamata, se identifica como un dragón, y ha gastado millones para transformarse en un reptil.
La transformación de Medusa empezó cuando, mientras vivía como un hombre, le diagnosticaron VIH, y desde ese momento se determinó ‘no morir como humana’, dejando su trabajo como vicepresidenta en un banco, pues sostiene que los seres humanos son “más destructivos y odiosos” que otras especies y no quiere ser así.
La mujer transgénero, comenzó su transformación con una serie de tatuajes, seguido de una cirugía en su nariz, y posteriormente se quitó las orejas y se tatuó el globo ocular de verde. Sin embargo, eso no es todo, Eva también bifurcó su lengua, se puso 8 cuernos en la frente y se quitó la mayoría de sus dientes.
Así luce en la actualidad:
What happens when enough Donald Trump supporters report your profile? Yesterday I was added to a hate group on Facebook and a lot of the people in the group were watching my news feed my live news feed commenting very very ugly being very ugly and nasty to me. Today Facebook deactivated my profile again for the 13th time because of people reporting my profile as being fake. Unless they reactivate my profile I am not going to back on Facebook. I'm over this crap and if I have to do all my work on Twitter and YouTube and Google Plus, Instagram, and my other platforms so be it. #tiamatdragonlady #hatersunited #modify
I am finally at long last after three and a half years of being gone have returned to my home in Houston. I am so happy right now. My first day back home was very busy with a 7-hour filming day and a new #wizardofodd video coming soon. This video is the continuation of my story from my last video I did in Bruni Texas Dec. 2016. I life is happy on your side of Oblivion. Much love to all my friends. #tiamatdragonlady #bodymodification #metamorphosis #DragonLady #transsexualism #transspecies
The bearded dragon returns. Every year at the end of Summer and the beginning of Fall I start letting my goatee come out which is my dragon's beard for the season. I usually shave it off at the beginning of Spring but this time I'm going to try to keep it see to how long I can grow it. #tiamat #dragon #dragonlady #medusa #metamorphosis #transgender #transspecies #bodymods #saurians #reptiles #reptilian
¿Qué piensa de la radical transformación?