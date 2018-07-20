VÍDEO: Así recuerda el mundo a Chris Cornell en su cumpleaños

El vocalista de grandes bandas como Audioslave, Soundgarden y Temple of Dog, Chris Cornell, acabó con su vida el pasado 18 de Mayo del 2017. Hoy 20 de Julio estaría cumpliendo 55 años.
A través de su cuenta oficial en Instagram y en Twitter al parecer su esposa hizo una publicación para recordarlo en lo que sería su cumpleaños número 55.
Vea aquí el conmovedor vídeo
Happy Birthday my love…. Your life touched so many, you left your mark forever on millions of hearts everywhere. You were a rare gift to the world that is forever changed without you. Today we celebrate you – the artist, the husband, the father, the son, the brother, the friend, the man for all that you’ve blessed us with #gratitude. – VC