VÍDEO: Así recuerda el mundo a Chris Cornell en su cumpleaños

- 20/07/18

El vocalista de grandes bandas como Audioslave, Soundgarden y Temple of Dog, Chris Cornell, acabó con su vida el pasado 18 de Mayo del 2017. Hoy 20 de Julio estaría cumpliendo 55 años.

A través de su cuenta oficial en Instagram y en Twitter al parecer su esposa hizo una publicación para recordarlo en lo que sería su cumpleaños número 55.

Vea aquí el conmovedor vídeo

