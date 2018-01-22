X

Noticia

Y vendrán cosas peores: conozcan los nominados a los Razzie Awards

- 22/01/18

El próximo 3 de marzo, un día antes de los Premios de la Academia, los ganadores a los peor del cine levantarán sus no tan deseados galardones.

Uno de los nominados que engrosa la lista de la edición número 38 de la entrega es la película “Transformers: The Last Knight”, haciendo parte del grupo a ‘peor película’, ‘peor director’, ‘peor actor’, ‘peor actor de reparto’ y hasta ´peor guión’.

Pero esta producción no es la única, así que conozcamos nominados y categorías:

Peor película

Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight

Peor actriz

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)
Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)
Tyler Perry (Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween)
Emma Watson (The Circle)

Peor actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)
Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)
Zac Efron (Baywatch)
Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Peor actor de reparto

Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
Russell Crowe (The Mummy)
Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight)
Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)
Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Peor actriz de reparto

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)
Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)
Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)
Goldie Hawn (Snatched)
Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Peor elenco

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys, or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots, or Two Explosions – Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig – Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween

Peor remake o secuela

Baywatch
Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween Fifty Shades Darker The Mummy Transformers: The Last Knight

Peor director

Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)
Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)
James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)
Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Peor libreto

Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight

