Y vendrán cosas peores: conozcan los nominados a los Razzie Awards

El próximo 3 de marzo, un día antes de los Premios de la Academia, los ganadores a los peor del cine levantarán sus no tan deseados galardones.
Uno de los nominados que engrosa la lista de la edición número 38 de la entrega es la película “Transformers: The Last Knight”, haciendo parte del grupo a ‘peor película’, ‘peor director’, ‘peor actor’, ‘peor actor de reparto’ y hasta ´peor guión’.
Pero esta producción no es la única, así que conozcamos nominados y categorías:
Peor película
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
Peor actriz
Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)
Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)
Tyler Perry (Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween)
Emma Watson (The Circle)
Peor actor
Tom Cruise (The Mummy)
Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)
Zac Efron (Baywatch)
Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)
Peor actor de reparto
Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
Russell Crowe (The Mummy)
Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight)
Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)
Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)
Peor actriz de reparto
Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)
Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)
Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)
Goldie Hawn (Snatched)
Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)
Peor elenco
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys, or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots, or Two Explosions – Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig – Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween
Peor remake o secuela
Baywatch
Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween Fifty Shades Darker The Mummy Transformers: The Last Knight
Peor director
Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)
Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)
James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)
Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)
Peor libreto
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight