Y vendrán cosas peores: conozcan los nominados a los Razzie Awards

El próximo 3 de marzo, un día antes de los Premios de la Academia, los ganadores a los peor del cine levantarán sus no tan deseados galardones.

Uno de los nominados que engrosa la lista de la edición número 38 de la entrega es la película “Transformers: The Last Knight”, haciendo parte del grupo a ‘peor película’, ‘peor director’, ‘peor actor’, ‘peor actor de reparto’ y hasta ´peor guión’.

Pero esta producción no es la única, así que conozcamos nominados y categorías:

Peor película

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Peor actriz

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)

Tyler Perry (Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

Peor actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Peor actor de reparto

Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Peor actriz de reparto

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Peor elenco

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys, or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots, or Two Explosions – Transformers: The Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig – Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween

Peor remake o secuela

Baywatch

Boo! 2: A Madea Halloween Fifty Shades Darker The Mummy Transformers: The Last Knight

Peor director

Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Peor libreto

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight